RBI Grade B 2022 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Dates & Vacancies

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) has been released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website @rbi.org.in. Read more to know how to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022.

Created On: May 16, 2022 16:00 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 16:14 IST
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.  

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Download Link and Steps to Download along with details of 294 vacancies of RBI Grade B Officers.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Dates

28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Vacancies

Vacancies for the post of RBI Grade B 2022 General, DEPR, DSIM (Category-wise) will be updated after the release of the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check below the vacancies of RBI Grade B 2022 (Post-wise) for gaining a general understanding.

Post

Number of Vacancies

Unreserved
(GEN/UR)

Scheduled Castes (SC)

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

EWSs

TOTAL

1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General

109

32

15

59

23

238

2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR

11

4

5(3)

8

3

31

3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM

7

7(4)

5(4)

4

2

25

() indicates backlog vacancies

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of RBI or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Call Letters under Current Vacancies tab on the official website of RBI.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022’. A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the Admission Letters for the post of Grade B Dr (General)-PY-2022. A new window will open.

Step 5: Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

NOTE: The Roll Number, Password, date, time and venue address of the examination given in the Admission Letter.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Is RBI 2022 admit card released?

Yes. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 is released. Candidates can download it from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

Q2. How can I download RBI Grade B admit card?

Candidates need to visit the official website of RBI or click the direct download link provided in the article RBI Grade B 2022 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Dates & Vacancies on Jagran Josh.

Q3. What is the exam date of RBI Grade B 2022?

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Dates: General Phase 1 (28th May 2022) Phase 2 (25th June 2022)/ DEPR & DSIM Phase 1 Paper I (2nd July 2022) And Phase 2 Paper II & III (6th August 2022).

Q4. How many vacancies are there in RBI Grade B 2022?

RBI Grade B 2022 Vacancies: Total 294

Q5. What is the salary of RBI Grade B Officers?

RBI Grade B Officers Pay Scale: Selected Candidates In The RBI Grade B Will Draw A Starting Basic Pay Of Rs. 35,150/- P.M. On The Scale Of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 (16 Years).

