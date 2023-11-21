RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2024 with Exam Pattern an Marking Scheme, Download PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus to know the course content and exam pattern for the annual exam 2024.

RBSE 9 Class Science Syllabus 2024: With the help of the latest syllabus and marking scheme, students of RBSE Class 9 students can now start preparing for their Science exam in an effective and active manner. We have provided below the detailed syllabus of Class 9 Science that has been released by the board for the current academic session 2023-24. The RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 mentions the names of units and chapters along with the marks distribution. The syllabus is released in English and Hindi for the convenience of students according to their medium of study.

The RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus is an essential resource for exam preparation as it outlines the specific topics and concepts that will be tested in the 2023-24 exam. The syllabus also provides insights into the exam pattern and marking scheme which are helpful for developing a focused study plan and help students secure maximum marks in the exam.

RBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2024

The RBSE Class 9 Science Annual Assessment will include a theory paper of 100 marks conducted at the end of the academic session 2023-24.

Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.

Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper

RBSE Class 9 Science Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24

Unit Marks 1. Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour Matter in Our Surroundings 07 Is Matter Around Us Pure 06 Atoms and Molecules 09 Structure of the Atom 08 2. Organization in the Living World The Fundamental Unit of Life 12 Tissues 14 3. Motion, Force and Work Motion 09 Force and Laws of Motion 07 Gravitation 06 Work and Energy 06 Sound 08 4. Food Improvement in Food Resources 08 Total 100

To clearly know the topics to be prepared for the exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the syllabus below:

RBSE Class 9 Science (Code No. 07) Syllabus 2023-24

To check the further contents of the syllabus, download the full syllabus in PDF from the link below:

Prescribed Textbook:

1. Science - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

