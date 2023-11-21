RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2024 with Exam Pattern an Marking Scheme, Download PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus to know the course content and exam pattern for the annual exam 2024.

RBSE 9 Class Science Syllabus 2024: With the help of the latest syllabus and marking scheme, students of RBSE Class 9 students can now start preparing for their Science exam in an effective and active manner. We have provided below the detailed syllabus of Class 9 Science that has been released by the board for the current academic session 2023-24. The RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 mentions the names of units and chapters along with the marks distribution. The syllabus is released in English and Hindi for the convenience of students according to their medium of study.

The RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus is an essential resource for exam preparation as it outlines the specific topics and concepts that will be tested in the 2023-24 exam. The syllabus also provides insights into the exam pattern and marking scheme which are helpful for developing a focused study plan and help students secure maximum marks in the exam.

RBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2024

  • The RBSE Class 9 Science Annual Assessment will include a theory paper of 100 marks conducted at the end of the academic session 2023-24.
  • Time allowed to write the paper will be 3 hours.
  • Additional 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper

RBSE Class 9 Science Unit-wise & Chapter-wise Weightage 2023-24

Unit

Marks

1. Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour

Matter in Our Surroundings

07

Is Matter Around Us Pure

06

Atoms and Molecules

09

Structure of the Atom

08

2. Organization in the Living World

The Fundamental Unit of Life

12

Tissues

14

3. Motion, Force and Work

Motion

09

Force and Laws of Motion

07

Gravitation

06

Work and Energy

06

Sound

08

4. Food

Improvement in Food Resources

08

Total

100

To clearly know the topics to be prepared for the exam and understand the question paper pattern, check the syllabus below:

RBSE Class 9 Science (Code No. 07) Syllabus 2023-24

To check the further contents of the syllabus, download the full syllabus in PDF from the link below:

RBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

Prescribed Textbook:

1. Science - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright

