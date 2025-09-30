RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025: Age Limit & Qualification

Post Number 1 to 27 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Botany, etc)

1. A (i) A Master's degree with 55% marks in a relevant subject from any recognised University. (ii) Applicants should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) organised by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD. Degree as per the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2009 or 2016 (iii) Applicants registered for the PhD programme prior to July 11, 2009 shall be exempted from the NET/SLET/SET subject to satisfying the following Conditions:- (a) The PhD degree of the candidate has been awarded in a regular mode (b) The PhD thesis has been evaluated by at least two external examiners (c) An open PhD viva voce of the aspirant has been conducted (d) Aspirant has published two research papers from his/her PhD work, out of which at least one is in a refereed journal; (e) Aspirant has presented at least two papers based on their PhD work in conferences/seminars sponsored/funded/supported by the UGC/ICSSR/CSIR or any similar agency. OR B. The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai). 2. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.