RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025: Age Limit & Qualification

RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified 574 vacancies for the Assistant Professor post for the College Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online for the role from September 20 to October 19, 2025, only at the official website. They must ensure they satisfy all the eligibility requirements mentioned in the advertisement. It includes various aspects, namely age limit, relaxation, qualification, and other factors. In case they fail to provide correct details about their eligibility in the application, their candidature shall be cancelled. Read on to learn more about the RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility on this page.
RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the eligibility requirements for the Assistant Professor post in the official notification PDF. Those who fulfil all the RPSC Assistant Professor eligibility conditions will be declared qualified to participate in this recruitment drive. To be eligible, candidates should hold a Master's Degree with 55% marks from any recognised University. Additionally, they should be within the age range of 21 to 40 years when applying for the post. Relaxation shall also be provided to applicants who belong to reserved categories.
Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025
RPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit
The age limit is an important part of the RPSC Assistant Professor eligibility. The age of the applicants shall be calculated as of July 1, 2025. As per the official notification, the minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years when applying for the post. The minimum and maximum RPSC Assistant Professor age limit is as follows:
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
40 years
Check the RPSC Assistant Professor Salary
RPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit Relaxation
There will be relaxation in the upper age limit of aspirants belonging to the reserved categories, such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, More Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections, and women applicants of Rajasthan state. Check the category-wise RPSC Assistant Professor age limit relaxation below.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Male Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, More Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections of Rajasthan State
|
5 years
|
Woman Candidate belonging to General Category
|
5 years
|
Woman Candidate belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, More Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections (E.W.S.) of Rajasthan State
|
10 years
|
Widow and divorcee Women
|
No upper age limit
RPSC Assistant Professor Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is an important parameter for the RPSC Assistant Professor eligibility. Applicants should possess a master’s degree with the minimum required marks from any recognised institute. Check below the post-wise RPSC Assistant Professor educational qualification for reference purposes.
|
Post Number 1 to 27 (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Botany, etc)
|
1. A (i) A Master's degree with 55% marks in a relevant subject from any recognised University.
(ii) Applicants should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) organised by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD. Degree as per the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2009 or 2016
(iii) Applicants registered for the PhD programme prior to July 11, 2009 shall be exempted from the NET/SLET/SET subject to satisfying the following Conditions:-
(a) The PhD degree of the candidate has been awarded in a regular mode
(b) The PhD thesis has been evaluated by at least two external examiners
(c) An open PhD viva voce of the aspirant has been conducted
(d) Aspirant has published two research papers from his/her PhD work, out of which at least one is in a refereed journal;
(e) Aspirant has presented at least two papers based on their PhD work in conferences/seminars sponsored/funded/supported by the UGC/ICSSR/CSIR or any similar agency.
OR
B. The PhD degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:
(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)
(ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or
(iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).
2. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
|
Post Number 28 to 30 (Music (Vocal), Music (Instrument), and Dance)
|
1 A (i) Master's Degree with 55% marks in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian/foreign University.
(ii) Applicants must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD. Degree as per UGC regulations, 2009 or 2016.
(iii) Applicants registered for the PhD programme prior to July 11, 2009 will be exempted from the NET/SLET/SET subject to satisfying the following Conditions:-
Ph.D. degree has been awarded to the candidate in a regular mode.
The PhD thesis has been evaluated by at least two external examiners.
An open PhD viva voce of the aspirant had been conducted;
Aspirant has published two research papers from his/her PhD work, out of which at least one is in a refereed journal;
Aspirant has presented at least two research papers based on his/her PhD work in conferences/seminars supported/funded/sponsored by the UGC/AICTE/ICSSR or any other similar agency.
OR
B. A traditional or a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the subject concerned, having a Bachelor's degree, who has:
(i) studied under a noted/reputed traditional Master(s)/Artist(s)
(ii) Has been "A" grade artist of AIR/Doordarshan;
(iii) Has the ability to explain, with logical reasoning the subject concerned; and
(iv) Has adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in the discipline concerned.
2. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility: Nationality
The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment.
Documents to Prove RPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility
The candidate should submit all the relevant documents pertaining to eligibility and identity at any stage as and when asked by the officials. Failing to do so may result in the disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove RPSC Assistant Professor eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet and Certificate of Educational Qualification
-
Residence Certificate
-
Caste Certificate, if any
-
Proof of Identity
-
Other Required Documents
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation