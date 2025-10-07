RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

Key Points Download the RPSC Assistant Professor General Paper III Syllabus

RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced 574 vacancies for the Assistant Professor post in 30 subjects for the College Education Department. Interested candidates should begin their test preparation at the earliest. The written exam is divided into three papers. Papers 1 and 2 are focused on the subject concerned with the post, and Paper 3 is about General Studies of Rajasthan. Aspirants should first check the syllabus and formulate their study strategies accordingly. This will help them focus only on the important chapters with frequent revisions. Continue reading to learn more about the RPSC Assistant Professor syllabus and exam pattern here. RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus 2025 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) have released the exam details on its official notification PDF. It is crucial to incorporate the syllabus in your preparation to combine your strategy and exam requirements. This will help you move ahead in the right direction and avoid topics that are not relevant to the exam. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written exam and interview. The written exam carries a total of 200 marks, while the interview is conducted for 24 marks. Thus, candidates should understand all the aspects of the RPSC Assistant Professor syllabus to succeed in the exam.

RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus 2025 Highlights The RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus serves as a roadmap for your preparation. You must cover all the topics outlined by the exam authorities to stay ahead of the competition. Here is the overview of this recruitment process shared below: Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Assistant Professor Vacancy 574 Selection Process Written Exam and Interview Maximum Marks Written Test: 200 marks, Interview: 24 marks Negative Marking Yes RPSC Assistant Professor Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the RPSC Assistant Professor exam pattern to get a clear picture of the paper structure, maximum marks, exam duration, qualifying marks, negative marking, and other areas. The written exam carries 200 marks, and the interview will be held for 24 marks. We have shared below the paper pattern for the written exam for reference purposes.

The written exam will be conducted offline and comprises objective-type questions.

The maximum marks shall be 200.

There shall be a sectional time limit in the exam.

It is compulsory to fill in one option for each question. If you are not attempting a question, then you need to darken the circle “5”. If none of the circles is darkened, a 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for every incorrect response.

The minimum qualifying marks shall be 36% marks in each paper and 40% marks in the aggregate of the written exam. There shall be a relaxation of 5% for the aspirants belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Paper Subject Marks Duration I Subject Concerned with the post 75 3 hours II Subject Concerned with the post 75 3 hours III General Studies of Rajasthan 50 2 hours Total 200 -

RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus 2025 The RPSC Assistant Professor syllabus is divided into 3 papers. Papers 1 and 2 are focused on the subject concerned with the post, and Paper 3 is about General Studies of Rajasthan. Learn the basics and achieve mastery in core topics to improve chances of succeeding in the written exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the RPSC Assistant Professor exam below. RPSC Assistant Professor Syllabus for General Studies of Rajasthan The RPSC Assistant Professor General Studies covers areas like History, Art, Culture, Literature and Heritage, Geography, Political and Administrative System, and Economy of Rajasthan, along with Contemporary events. It carries a total of 50 marks, and the test duration will be 2 hours. Check the topic-wise syllabus below: History, Art, Culture, Literature and Heritage of Rajasthan Ancient Civilizations of Rajasthan with special Reference to Mesolithic (Late Stone Age) sites in Rajasthan i.e. Nimbahera, Bagor and Mandia. Major dynasties of Rajasthan and its rulers through the Ages and their cultural achievements (1000-1800 A.D.). Political resistance of Rajput rulers against Muslim Power. Special reference to Rattan Singh, Hammir, Kanhad dev and Maldev, Chandrasen and Pratap. (i) Bhakti Movement and Sufism in Medieval Rajasthan, Special reference to Mira, Dadu and Khawaja Moin-ud-din Chishty. Saints: Special emphasis to be paid to teachings of Ramdevji, Gogaji, Tejaji, Pabuji, Mallinath, Dhanna, Pipa, Haridas, Raidas, Jasnath and other Sects. (ii) Folk gods and goddesses. Political Awakening and Freedom Movement in Rajasthan: 1857, Peasant and Tribal Movements, Prajamandal Movements, Contribution of Women in Social and Political awakening. (i) Folk Culture: Fairs and Festivals, Different Schools of Painting, Folk Tales and Gathas, Folk Songs, Folk Dances, Folk Music and Instruments. (ii) Dress and Ornaments, Handicrafts Rajasthani Language: Origin and Development. Main Dialects and Region. Rajasthani Scripts: Mudia and Devnagari. (a) Rajasthani Literature: Its Evolution. (i) Early Period (ii) Pre-Medieval Period (iii) Post- Medieval Period (iv) Modern Period (b) Famous Writers and their Works. Tourism and Rajasthan: Heritage, Tourism Policy and Vision. Geography of Rajasthan Physiographic regions, Rivers and lakes. Climate, Natural Vegetation, Soil, Minerals and Energy Resources – Renewable and Non-renewable Population –Characteristics, Livestock, Biodiversity and its conservation. Production and Distribution of Major crops, Major Irrigation Projects, Major Industries. Drought and Famines, Desertification, Environmental Problems, Disaster Management and Pandemics Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan Governor, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. State Legislative Assembly, High Court and Judicial System of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Public Service Commission, State Election Commission, State Finance Commission, State Human Rights Commission, State Commission for Women, State Information Commission, Lokayukta and Auditor General. Chief Secretary, Government Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Divisional Commissioner, District Administration, Institutions of Panchayati Raj and Urban Local- Self Government. Government Policies and Right based Citizenship: Right to Information, Guaranteed Delivery of Public Services, Citizen's Charters, Social Audit, Jan Soochna Portal, Rajasthan Sampark Portal etc. Economy of Rajasthan Characteristics of state economy. Occupational distribution. Compositional trend of state domestic product. Major Sectoral Issues. (i) Agricultural Sector: Characteristics of agricultural sector in Rajasthan. Major rabi and kharif crops with special reference to oil seeds and spices. Irrigated area and trends, Problems of migrant workers and their rehabilitation. Agricultural credit. (ii) Livestock: Trends in livestock population. Milk production in Rajasthan. (iii) Industrial Outlook: Major industries of Rajasthan. Constraints to development of industries. MSMEs in Rajasthan. Roles and problem of small industries. Industrial sickness. Major state public sector enterprises. SEZ in Rajasthan. Role of RIICO and RFC. Agro-processing policy (2020). Service Sector: Primary education, Development in recent years. Health programmes of state government. Mid-day meal programme. Indira Rasoi Yojana. Infrastructure Development: Progress in national highways, state highways and village roads. Power: Progress in power generation. Recent progress in solar power projects. Handicrafts of Rajasthan. Major items of exports from Rajasthan. Latest major welfare schemes of state government with special reference to economically and socially backward classes, disabled people, old-aged people. Steps taken for women empowerment and child development. Regional economic inequalities in Rajasthan. Contemporary Events Major Contemporary Events and Issues of Rajasthan. Persons and Places in News. Sports and Games