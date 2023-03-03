RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Asst. Testing Officer Hall Ticket Link

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the Interview Admit Card link for the Asst. Testing Officer post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the download link.

RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Interview Admit Card link for the Asst. Testing Officer - 2021 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the interview for Asst. Testing Officer - 2021 on 14 March 2023. All those candidates qualified for the interview round for Asst. Testing Officers can download their Admit Card from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To download the RPSC ATO Interview Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials to the official website.

However you can download the RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023





You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of birth to the link on the home page. Candidates can download the list from the official website of RPSC i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interviews for the post of Assistant Training Officer in the Public Construction Department will be conducted on 14th March 2023. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents in original and xerox copy during the interview round.

You can download the RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RPSC ATO Admit Card 2023