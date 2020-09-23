RPSC Exam Date 2020 Released for ASO/Lecturer/Inspector Factory/Physiotherapist and other @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

RPSC Exam Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the list of all the major Exams including School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020, Assistant Statistical Officer (Agri. Dept.), Inspector Factory and Boilers exam 2020, A.R.O.(Agri. Chemistry) Exam 2020 and Physiotherapist (Medical and Health Dept.) 2018(TSP) on its official website. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for the above examinations can check the Exam Schedule on the official website of RPSC--rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, commission has release the major exam schedule to be conducted in the November/December 2020. Commission will conduct the Physiotherapist (Medical and Health Dept.) 2018(TSP) exam under Medical and Health Deptt on 23 November 2020.

The Written exam for A .R.O.(Agri. Chemistry) Exam 2020 Screening Test will be conducted on 24 November 2020. Commission will conduct the Inspector Factory and Boilers exam 2020 on 25 November 2020. The Exam for Lecturer School exam 2020 for Sanskrit Edu Deptt will be held from 14 to 18 December 2020 whereas Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test 2020 will be conducted on 21 December 2020.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Exam/Screening Test Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

