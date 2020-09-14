RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Postponed due to COVID-19 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the exam dates of ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 due to COVID-19. All such candidates who have to appear for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam 2018 can check the postponement notice available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 is postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases and Exams scheduled in Colleges/Universities.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was set to conduct the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 on 20 to 27 September 2020 on all the district hedquarter of the state. Exam was to be conducted in two sittings i.e. Morning 09.00 to 12.00 Noon and from 02.P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

All such candidates who have applied for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam - 2018 can check the exam postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC Exam Date 2020 for ACF and Forest Range Officer Postponement Notice

Visit the official website of RPSC i.e. www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the News Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Press Note Regarding Postponement of ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Exam 2018 available on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the short notification regarding the postponement of the exam.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.