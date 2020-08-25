RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020: Detailed Cum Scrutiny Application Form Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Detailed Cum Scrutiny Application Form 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has open the link for Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 can check the all details to fill the application form regarding the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, all such candidates qualified for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form from the official website. The online application link is active today i.e. 24 August 2020 which is available on the official portal of RPSC. Candidates can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form till 07 September 2020. Candidates should note that only Online Form will be accepted by the Commission.

In a bid to fill the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018, candidates will have to follow the guidelines as mentioned in the short notification. You can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 Online Application Detailed Cum Scrutiny form





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in

How to Download RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 Online Application Detailed Cum Scrutiny form

Visit the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Press Note Regarding Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the RPSC RAS Detailed Cum Scrutiny form 2020

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had published the Result for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 on its official website.