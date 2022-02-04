RPSC Recruitment 2022 for ARO and AARO Posts, 22 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Research Officer, Assistant Agriculture Research Officer. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications from today ownards.i.e. 4 February 2022. The last date for submitting the applications is 3 March 2022. A total of 22 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 February 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 3 March 2022
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Agriculture Research Officer - 09 Posts
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - 13 Posts
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) - 2nd Class M.Sc. Chemistry or IInd Class M.Sc. (Agri.) Chem. or Soil Science of a University established by Law in India.
- Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Agronomy of a University Established by Law in India.
- Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Entomology or Second Class M.Sc. (Zoology) with Specialization in Entomology of a University Established by Law in India.
- Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Botany) with Specialization in Plant Pathology or Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) in Plant Pathology of a University Established by Law in India.
- Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Agri) with Horticulture of a University established by Law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Agronomy of a University Established by Law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) With Horticulture of a University Established by Law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Entomology or Second Class M.Sc. (Zoology) with Specialization in Entomology of a University Established by Law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botony) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) Botany or Second Class M.Sc.(Ag.) in Plant Breeding of a University established by law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Ag.) in Plant Pathology or IInd Class M.Sc.(Botany) with specialization in Plant Pathology of a University established by law in India.
- Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Ag.) Chemistry/Soil Science of a University established by law in India.
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Agriculture Research Officer - 20 to 40 years
- Assistant Agriculture Research - 18 to 40 years
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
- Agriculture Research Officer -Pay Matrix Level - L-14
- Assistant Agriculture Research - Pay Matrix Level - L-12
How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 February 2022 to 3 March 2022.
Steps to apply online:
- Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Go to Recruitment and select the respective post to apply.
- Click on Apply Online -> Registration.
- After registration log in with your credentials.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the scanned copies of Documents / Certificates, photos, signatures etc.
- Pay the application fee.
- Finally, submit the online application form and save it for future reference.
RPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General / Other candidates: Rs.350
- BC / OBC: Rs.250
- SC / ST / PWD: Rs.150
