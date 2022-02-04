RPSC Recruitment 2022 for ARO and AARO Posts, 22 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Agriculture Research Officer, Assistant Agriculture Research Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Research Officer, Assistant Agriculture Research Officer. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications from today ownards.i.e. 4 February 2022. The last date for submitting the applications is 3 March 2022. A total of 22 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 3 March 2022

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Agriculture Research Officer - 09 Posts

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - 13 Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) - 2nd Class M.Sc. Chemistry or IInd Class M.Sc. (Agri.) Chem. or Soil Science of a University established by Law in India.

Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Agronomy of a University Established by Law in India.

Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Entomology or Second Class M.Sc. (Zoology) with Specialization in Entomology of a University Established by Law in India.

Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Botany) with Specialization in Plant Pathology or Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) in Plant Pathology of a University Established by Law in India.

Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Agri) with Horticulture of a University established by Law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Agronomy of a University Established by Law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) With Horticulture of a University Established by Law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) with Entomology or Second Class M.Sc. (Zoology) with Specialization in Entomology of a University Established by Law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botony) - Second Class M.Sc. (Agri.) Botany or Second Class M.Sc.(Ag.) in Plant Breeding of a University established by law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Ag.) in Plant Pathology or IInd Class M.Sc.(Botany) with specialization in Plant Pathology of a University established by law in India.

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) - 2nd Class M.Sc. (Ag.) Chemistry/Soil Science of a University established by law in India.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Agriculture Research Officer - 20 to 40 years

Assistant Agriculture Research - 18 to 40 years

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Agriculture Research Officer -Pay Matrix Level - L-14

Assistant Agriculture Research - Pay Matrix Level - L-12

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 February 2022 to 3 March 2022.

Steps to apply online:

Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to Recruitment and select the respective post to apply.

Click on Apply Online -> Registration.

After registration log in with your credentials.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned copies of Documents / Certificates, photos, signatures etc.

Pay the application fee.

Finally, submit the online application form and save it for future reference.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General / Other candidates: Rs.350 BC / OBC: Rs.250 SC / ST / PWD: Rs.150

