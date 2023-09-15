RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 72 Posts, Check Eligibility

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process today i.e. September 15, 2023 for the Statistical Officer posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper can apply online for these posts through the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You should remember that the last date for submission of online application is October 14, 2023.
Earlier the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released detailed notification for the 72 positions of Statistical Officer 2023 on its official website.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Date
Last date for submission of online applications for the Statistical Officer posts is October 14, 2023. The opening date for submission on online application is September 15, 2023.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
A total of 72 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by RPSC across the state.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Overview
|
Post name
|
Statistical Officer
|
Organisation
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Application Opening date
|
September 15 2023
|
Last date of application
|
October 14 2023
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Total vacancies
|
72
|
Jobs Type
|
Govt Jobs
|
Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Applicants should have a second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. The Commission can adopt different systems of evaluation of answer sheets for the written exam including Scaling/Moderation/Normalization and others. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.
RPSC Statistical Officer 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts
WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts
How to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2023?
Candidates having educational qualification mentioned above can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- You can apply only with the OTR as mentioned in the notification.
- Now click on the ‘Apply online’ on the home page.
- After that, fill the required information and credentials to the link.
- Pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Please print out the form for future reference.