RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 72 Posts, Check Eligibility

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application process today i.e. September 15, 2023 for the Statistical Officer posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper can apply online for these posts through the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You should remember that the last date for submission of online application is October 14, 2023.

Earlier the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released detailed notification for the 72 positions of Statistical Officer 2023 on its official website.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Last date for submission of online applications for the Statistical Officer posts is October 14, 2023. The opening date for submission on online application is September 15, 2023.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 72 Statistical Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched by RPSC across the state.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Overview

Post name Statistical Officer Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission Application Opening date September 15 2023 Last date of application October 14 2023 Application Mode Online Total vacancies 72 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Applicants should have a second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. The Commission can adopt different systems of evaluation of answer sheets for the written exam including Scaling/Moderation/Normalization and others. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2023?

Candidates having educational qualification mentioned above can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.