RRB NTPC Exam Date Out for 23 Lakhs Candidates: Non Technical Popular Exam (01/2019) from 28 Dec 2020 to 13 January 2021

RRB NTPC Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam 2021. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Exam will be conducted from 28 December to 13 January 2021. All candidates who are going to appear for RRB NTPC Exam 2020 can download RRB NTPC Exam Notice from the official websites of RRBs including RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad,RRB Bangalore,RRB Bhubhaneshwar,RRB Bilaspur,RRB Chandigarh,RRB Chennai,RRB Gorakhpur,RRB Guwahati,RRB Jammu – Srinagar,RRB Kolkata,RRB Bhopal,RRB Malda,RRB Mumbai,RRB Muzaffarpur,RRB Patna,RRB Ranchi,RRB Secunderabad,RRB Thiruvanathapuram, RRB Siliguri.

As per the notice, “The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly.”

In order to appear for the RRB NTPC Online Exam, the candidates are required to download RRB NTPC Admit Card from the official website of RRB,for which you have applied. The candidates can check RRB Exam Admit Card 2020-21 Update, directly,through the link below:

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020-21

Earlier, RRB NTPC Exam Dates were announced by Railway Chairman VK Yadav in a conference on 01 December 2020. According to him“ The computer based exam for 35,208 non-technical posts will start from December 28 and will be completed by March-end”.

1.25 crore candidates have applied for this major exam of the year. It is to be noted, that exam for all the candidates shall be completed by the end of March. In the first week of April, exams for Level 1 posts (RRB NTPC Group D) will also be start.