RRB NTPC Exam from 15 December 2020 for 1.4 Lakh Vacancies, Official News out for RRC Group D, RRB Level 1 Post and MI Posts

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2020 Out: Big news for all the candidates who have applied for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019, RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 and RRB MI Recruitment 2019. RRB Exam for NTPC, Group D and Miscellaneous will be held from 15 December 2020. The news has been confirmed by Indian Railway Minister, 'Piyush Goel' on his Twitter Account.

Railway Recruitment Board, Ministry of Railways has received a total of 2 lakh and 4 crore applications through online mode and a total of 1.4 lakh vacancies are available under RRB/RRC Recruitment 2020.



According to him, the complete exam schedule for RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D and RRB Isolated and RRB Isolated and Miscellaneous shall be announced very soon by the ministry.

As per the official twitter account of Ministry of Railways, "Railways to commence 1st stage online computer based tests for 1.4 lakh vacancies from 15 Dec 2020. Railways received nearly 2.4 crore applications for around 1.40 lakh vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated & miscellaneous categories".

The wait has been over now. The candidates have about four months to prepare for NTPC Exam 2020 and other exams. The exams shall be conducted by Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Exam 2020

RRB NTPC Exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 objective type questions of 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

Subjects Number of Questions Time General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB NTPC Admit Card

RRB will release the admit card for Non Technical Popular Posts few weeks before the exam. We can expect the RRB NTPC Admit Card at the end of November 2020 or in the beginning of December 2020. The candidates can check the complete the details on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 through the link below:

A total of 35,208 vacancies are available for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) such as Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRC Group D Exam 2020

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will conduct Group D exam will be conducted in online mode and consists of 100 objective types questions on:

General Science -20 marks

Mathematics - 25 marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning - 30 marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs - 20 marks

The total time duration of the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes. There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. RRC Group D Recruitment Notification was released for total 103769 Vacancies on 23 February 2019.

RRB MI Exam 2020

A total of of total 1663 Vacancies are available under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Recruitment. The exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks.