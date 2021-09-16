RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts from 20 Sept for 3093 vacancies, Big Opportunity for 10th pass

RRC Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments of Northern Railway. Check educational qualification, experience, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, selection criteria, how to apply, important dates and other important updates here.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has decided to fill up the vacant seats of Apprentice in various departments of the organisation. The short notice in this regard was released on 14 September 2021. According to which, Railway will open the online application window from 20 September onwards at 12.00 Hrs and the window will be deactivated by 20 October 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 3093 vacancies of Apprentice for imparting training at various Division/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualification of 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) and ITI passed in relevant trade. The age of the candidate must not be above the age of 15 years and below 24 years of age.

The selected candidates will be appointed as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The details of the notice period will be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Download RRC Recruitment 2021 Indicative Notification

Online Application - to start from 20 Sep onwards

Official Website

Highlights:

Vacancies - 3093 Posts

Name of the Post - Apprentice

Qualification - 10 th pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade

pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade Age Limit - 15 to 24 years

Selection - Merit (The candidates will be able to check details once the detailed notification released on rrcnr.org)

Application Mode: Online

Starting Date of Application: 20 September 2021

Last date of application: 20 October 2021

Short Notice Release Date: 14 September 2021

