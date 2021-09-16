Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts from 20 Sept for 3093 vacancies, Big Opportunity for 10th pass

RRC Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments of Northern Railway. Check educational qualification, experience, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, selection criteria, how to apply, important dates and other important updates here. 

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 16:17 IST
RRC Recruitment 2021
RRC Recruitment 2021

RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has decided to fill up the vacant seats of Apprentice in various departments of the organisation. The short notice in this regard was released on 14 September 2021. According to which, Railway will open the online application window from 20 September onwards at 12.00 Hrs and the window will be deactivated by 20 October 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 3093 vacancies of Apprentice for imparting training at various Division/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the qualification of 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) and ITI passed in relevant trade. The age of the candidate must not be above the age of 15 years and below 24 years of age.

The selected candidates will be appointed as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The details of the notice period will be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Download RRC Recruitment 2021 Indicative Notification

Online Application - to start from 20 Sep onwards

Official Website

Highlights:

  • Vacancies - 3093 Posts
  • Name of the Post - Apprentice
  • Qualification - 10th pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade
  • Age Limit - 15 to 24 years
  • Selection - Merit (The candidates will be able to check details once the detailed notification released on rrcnr.org)
  • Application Mode: Online
  • Starting Date of Application: 20 September 2021
  • Last date of application: 20 October 2021
  • Short Notice Release Date: 14 September 2021

More Latest Government Jobs:

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Now @uppsc.up.nic.in

NIOS Recruitment 2021: 115 Vacancies for Steno, Director and Other Posts, Apply Now!

UPSC Latest Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online Now @upsc.gov.in

FAQ

How to Apply RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 20 September to 20 October 2021 at rrcnr.org.

What is the qualification required for applying for RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

10th or it's equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) and ITI passed in relevant trade

How many vacancies will be recruited through RRC NR Recruitment 2021?

A total of 3093 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Apprentice under the Apprentice ACT 1961 imparting training at various Division /Units/Workshops

What is the last date for RRC Railway Recruitment 2021?

The last date for submitting the RRC NR Apprentice Application is 20 October on official website.

What is the starting date for RRC Railway Recruitment 2021?

As per the notification, online applications are invited from eligible and desirous candidates from 20 September at 12 PM.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationRRC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Starts from 20 Sept onwards for 3093 vacancies, Big Opportunity for 10th pass
Notification Date16 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission20 Oct, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Railways
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More