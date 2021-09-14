NIOS Recruitment 2021: 115 Vacancies for Steno, Director and Other Posts, Apply Now!

NIOS Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at nios.ac.in for 115 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NIOS Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has recently released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer, Director and Others. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 10 October 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.

This drive is being done to recruit 115 vacancies in Group A, B and C Category. The candidates can only submit a single application for a post. In the case of multiple applications for any post, the last registered applications shall not be considered.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test/skill test of two or more different posts. The candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria and others given below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 10 October 2021

NIOS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Director - 1 Post

Joint Director - 1 Post

Deputy Director - 1 Post

Assistant Director - 1 Post

Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Academic Officer -1 Post

Research & Evaluation Officer - 1 Post

Section Officer - 7 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 1 Post

Hindi Officer - 1 Post

Assistant Audit Officer - 1 Post

EDP Supervisor - 37 Posts

Junior Engineer - 1 Post

Assistant - 4 Posts

Stenographer - 3 Posts

Junior Assistant - 36 Posts

NIOS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Director - Master’s Degree with 55% marks or B+.

Joint Director - Master’s Degree preferably in Mass Communication; Post Graduate Degree/Diploma from a recognized University/ Institute in production of Radio Programmes/Films.

Deputy Director - 1 Post

Assistant Director -At least second class Bachelor’s Degree.

Accounts Officer - Person from various Central Accounts/Audit organizations working on analogous posts in regular service or in the scale of Level-10 of the pay matrix with a minimum experience of 3 years in the grade or having 6 years regular service in the scale of Level-8 of the pay matrix or having 8 years regular service in the pay scale of Level-6 of the pay matrix (Rs. 35400-112400 revised under 7th CPC) (pre-revised Rs. 9300-34800 + GP Rs.4600 PB-2) (pre to pre-revised Rs.6500- 10500).

Academic Officer - Master’s Degree in Defence Studies from a recognized University in India with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade; Working knowledge of Computer Operations; Working knowledge of English & Hindi.

Research & Evaluation Officer - Master’s Degree from recognised University with at latest 55% marks or its equivalent grade in Education/Sociology/Psychology/Measurement/Psychometry/Educational Statistics and good academic records.

Section Officer - Second Class Graduate from a recognized University.

Assistant Engineer - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Hindi Officer - Master’s Degree in Hindi/English, with English/Hindi as a main subject at Graduation level from a recognized University; Diploma /Certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa from a recognized institution.

EDP Supervisor - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/Hardware Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Download NIOS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NIOS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through online mode on or before 10 October 2021.