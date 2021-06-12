Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @vmmc-sjh.nic.in, 179 Vacancies Notified

Safdarjung Hospital and VMMC Recruitment 2021 Notification at vmmc-sjh.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident in various departments of the hospital. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 June 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 19 June 2021

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident- 179 Posts

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized University & must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 10 of Pay Matrix @Rs. 56100+NPA plus other allowances as Admissible under the rules in central government of India.

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be through online video counselling.

Download Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit the applications in the Diary and Dispatch Section of Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, Near Gate 2 and Near Bank of Baroda Safdarjung Hospital Branch. The application sends by post must be having written prominently on the top of the envelope ‘Application for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS’. The last date of application submission is 19 June 2021 till 12:30 PM.

