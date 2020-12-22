SAIL Rourkela Exam Schedule 2020 for Medical Officer Post Released @sailcareers.com, Check Interview Details

SAIL Rourkela Exam Schedule 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela has released the written exam date for the post of Medical Officer (E-1) against Advt. No. 02/2020 dated 12/10/2020 on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Medical Officer (E-1) posts can check the exam date on the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) i.e.-sailcareers.com.

As per the short notification released by the Steel Authority of India Limited, the written test for the post of Medical Officer (E-1) against Advt. No. 02/2020 dated 12/10/2020 is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021. Written exam will be conducted at Ispat Vidya Mandir, Sector-19, Rourkela-769005 (Odisha).

Candidates applied for the Medical Officer (E-1) against Advt. No. 02/2020 should note that the interview for the shortlisted candidates who qualify in the written test will be held on 11 January 2021 at Rourkela.

Candidates who have to appear in the written test should not that the Admit Cards will be sent to the eligible candidates to their correspondence address through Speed Post and on e-mail. You can check the Exam Schedule and other updates with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: SAIL Rourkela Exam Schedule 2020 for Medical Officer Post

Visit to SAIL official website https://www.sail.co.in/

Go to News Section available on the home page.

Click on ‘NOTICE FOR WRITTEN TEST FOR MEDICAL OFFICER IN RSP’ given on home page.

A PDF regarding the Written Exam Schedule will appear on your screen.

It is noted that earlier Steel Authority of India Limited has invited application for the post of Medical Officer (E-1) against Advt. No. 02/2020 dated 12/10/2020 on its official website.