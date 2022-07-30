Sainik School Jhansi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For TGT, Librarian & Others@sainikschooljhansi.com, Download PDF

Sainik School Jhansi has invited online application for the 14 TGT and Other posts on its official website. Check Sainik School Jhansi recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) has released job notification in the Employment News (30 July-05 August) 2022 for various posts including TGT, Librarian, Lab Assistant,Music Teacher, Art Master and others. If you are searching for Teacher jobs then you have golden chance to apply for these jobs. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 22 August 2022.

In a bid to apply for Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, you should have certain educational qualification including Four years integrated degree course B Sc, B Ed/Hons Graduation/B. Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Last Date of Receipt of Applications is 22 Aug 2022.



Important Dates Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 Aug 2022.

Vacancy Details Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

TGT (Gen Science)-01

TGT Hindi(Regular)-02

TGT Maths (Regular) -01

TGT (Social Science) (Regular)-02

TGT (English) (Regular)-01

TGT Sanskrit (Regular)-01

Art Master (Contractual)-01

Music Teacher (Contractual)-01

Librarian (Contractual)-01

Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual)-01

PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual)-01

Office Superintendent (Contractual)-01

Eligibility Criteria Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

TGT (Gen Science)-(i) Four years integrated degree course B Sc, B Ed of Regional College of

Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR

Graduation in science with minimum 50 % and with two subjects out of Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology as main subjects in graduation & B Ed degree from a recognized University/ four years integrated degree course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. OR

Hons Graduation with Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology as main subject in all the three years of graduation with at least 50% marks in aggregate & B Ed degree from a recognized University / four years integrated degree course with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR

Post Graduation in any one out of Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year Integrated B Ed – M Ed. AND

(ii) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or STET, conducted by Central/ State Government/ CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts to the Principal, Sainik School Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) through offline mode only on the prescribed format available in “Recruitment” tab of School website www.sainikschooljhansi.com along with self attested copies of certificates and testimonials.