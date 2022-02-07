Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 for Lab Assistant and PEM/PTI Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Other Details Here

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Notification out for Lab Assistant and PEM/PTI Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary, and other details here.

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022: Sainik School Mizoram has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant and PEM/PTI. Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format within 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission - 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Lab Assistant - 3 Posts

PEM/PTI - 1 Post

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Assistant - 10+ 2 pass in Science or equivalent.

PEM/PTI - 10th pass and above; Proficiency in English Speaking.

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 50 years

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Lab Assistant - Level 4 Rs. 25, 500 - 81, 100 (Pre-Revised PB-1, Rs. 5200 + 20, 200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-)

PEM/PTI - Rs. 20,000/- Consolidated

Download Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022

How to apply for Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Principal, Sainik School, Chhingchhip within 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number.No TA/DA will be admissible for interview.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: Over 1.5 Vacancies for Constable, IAS, IFS, Assistant Commandant & Others, Details Here

Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India: Apply Now for 60,000+ Vacancies in Various Organizations, Details Here

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022: 1000+ Vacancies in Coast Guard, UPSC, Assam Rifles & Others, Check Here

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022: 22000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, MT, Apprentice & Others, Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022: Apply Online1300+ for Civil Services, Medical, Judicial Services & Others