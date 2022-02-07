Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 for Lab Assistant and PEM/PTI Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Other Details Here

Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022: Sainik School Mizoram has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant and PEM/PTI. Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format within 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission - 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number
Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Lab Assistant - 3 Posts
- PEM/PTI - 1 Post
Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Lab Assistant - 10+ 2 pass in Science or equivalent.
- PEM/PTI - 10th pass and above; Proficiency in English Speaking.
Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 50 years
Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
- Lab Assistant - Level 4 Rs. 25, 500 - 81, 100 (Pre-Revised PB-1, Rs. 5200 + 20, 200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-)
- PEM/PTI - Rs. 20,000/- Consolidated
Download Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022
How to apply for Sainik School Mizoram Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Principal, Sainik School, Chhingchhip within 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number.No TA/DA will be admissible for interview.
