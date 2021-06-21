Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 for 18 General Employee Posts, 10th pass can apply

Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for General Employee Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021: Sainik School, Tilaiya has released notification for recruitment to the post of General Employee (GEs) Regular. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 July 2021

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Employee- 18 Posts

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 50 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Salary - Basic Pay 18000+ Allowance as applicable

Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Allowances- Pay as per 8th CPC, Rent Free accommodation, Transport Allowance, DA, Medical Allowance, LTC, Contributory Pension as per NPS.

Download Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Sainik School, Tilaiya Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents with an unstamped self-addressed envelope and a non-refundable demand draft for Rs. 400/- (General & OBC) & Rs. 250/- (SC/ST) drawn in favour in Principal, Sainik School (Code 3502) should reach the Principal, Sainik School, Tilaiya, PO-Tilaiya Dam, District Koderma, State- Jharkhand, Pin Code - 825413 must reach school by 25 July 2021.

