Sarkari Naukri 2020 Live Updates: UPSC EPFO Last Date Today, 16000+ Jobs in AP Grama Sachivalayam, Opportunity for Teaching, Airmen, Bank and Other Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2020 Live Updates: Every day government of India releases recruitment notification for various posts across the country. Here, in this article government jobs aspirants can check all government jobs 2020 updates. Today i.e. 31 January 2020, the application process for two most important jobs is ending: UPSC EPFO Recruitment and AP Grama Sachivalayam. Other than this, Indian Air Force is going start recruitment rally for Airmen Posts. Candidates can check all the details regarding Sarkari Naukari below:

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020 Last Date Today: Today is the last date to apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020. The recruitment is being done for 421 vacancies of 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Graduates can easily apply for this job.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment for 16207 Vacancies: Govt Jobs seekers of AP have the opportunity to apply for more than 16000+ vacancies of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, etc. The last date to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam is 31 January 2020.

Apart from these, the government has extended the last date of application for APSSB. Check APSSB Recruitment Notification 2020 for 944 vacancies and Online Application Link.

Important Government Jobs of 31 January 2020

If you are preparing for government job especially teaching government job and waiting for vacancies then there is golden opportunity for you.

Candidates should start applying for these jobs immediately in order to avoid last moment rush. For more information on last date, selection process, eligibility criteria, visit the links given below:

APS Recruitment 2020: Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts in Army Public School, Download Notification and Application Form

Chndrb Recruitment 2020, 320 Vacancies for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts in Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank and Cooperative Institutes



Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 141 Agriculture Development Officer (Group-A) Posts till 20 February

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 at Odisha, MP & Assam for Group Y Non Technical Posts, Check Dates & Details Here



AP High Court Recruitment 2020: 111 Vacancies Notified for Office Subordinates & Driver Posts

