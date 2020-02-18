KV Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Teaching and Non Teaching Posts, Kendriya Vidyalaya All India

KV Recruitment 2020 for PRT, PGT TGT and Other Posts: Kendriya Vidyalaya is conducting walk-in- interview for the post of PRT, PGT and TGT and various other teaching and non-teaching posts on Part Time/Contract Basis for year 2020-21.

KV Teacher Recruitment is being conducted across India. Interested candidates can appear KV Teacher Interview on scheduled date and time. KV Application form for each Kendriya Vidyalaya is available on its official website. Candidates download KV Teacher Application directly from there itself. Also, all candidates appearing for the KVS Teacher Interview 2020 must carry a set of self attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2020: All India Vacancy Updates