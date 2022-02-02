SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in, Download Link Here

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for Probationary Officer on its website. All candidates who have qualified for SBI PO Interview 2022 can download the admit card through the official website of SBI.i.e. sbi.co.in. The facility of Downloading SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 from 02 February 2022 to 16 February 2022. The link to the admit card is given below.

The time and date for SBI PO Interview 2022 are available on the admit cards. Candidates are required to carry their identity proof while appearing for the interview session along with the original documents. Candidates can download the SBI PO Interview Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e. sbi.co.in. Click on 'Careers' Section. Click on the notice that reads 'SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022'. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in Phase-III to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank. Candidates qualifying for Phase-III under the 'OBC' category would be required to submit an OBC certificate containing the 'Non-Creamy layer' clause. Candidates who have registered themselves as OBC but do not submit OBC 'Non-Creamy layer' certificate and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained.

Candidates qualifying for Phase-III under the EWS category would be required to submit an EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines. Candidates who have registered themselves as EWS but do not submit EWS certificate issued based on gross annual income for the financial year 2020-21 as per DoPT guidelines and request for an interview under the General category will not be entertained.

Download SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022