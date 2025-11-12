School Assembly News Headlines Today (13 November):Gaganyaan Mission, India- Bhutan Relations and Other News in English

School News Headlines 13 November, 2025 - Dive into today's School Assembly Headlines! Stay connected, informed, and aware with essential updates from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping up with current events is crucial. It helps us understand our country's progress, face its challenges, and recognize its place in the global context. This continuous awareness fuels curiosity, promotes active societal and civic engagement, and develops responsible citizenship. By interpreting events and forming independent views, news awareness sharpens critical thinking and allows us to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving world.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
ISRO conducts crucial Parachute Test for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
-
PM Modi Concludes Bhutan Visit, Launches Hydroelectric Projects and Expands Bilateral Cooperation
-
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget Meeting with MSME Stakeholders for Union Budget 2026-27
-
World Pneumonia Day: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Every Child from Pneumonia
-
Delhi Govt announces compensation for victims of Red Fort blast
-
Bihar Records Highest Voter Turnout as Both Alliances Claim Victory Ahead of Counting
-
Punjab is the first state to implement the amended Bharat Net Scheme statewide, allowing for live monitoring of the border state from anywhere in the country.
-
Sikkim to Host 13th International Tourism Mart
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
President Droupadi Murmu Holds Talks with Botswana President
-
India, Vietnam Discuss Defence Industry, Shipbuilding Cooperation at 15th Defence Policy Dialogue
-
India and Cuba Sign MoU to Boost Legal, Cultural, and Bilateral Cooperation
-
Australia Joins India, Japan, and U.S. for Quad Exercise 2025
-
India announces ₹10,000 crore contribution to Bhutan’s five-year plan
-
EAM S. Jaishankar to attend G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Women’s T20 WC for Blind: India defeat SL by 10 wickets in opening match
-
Sourav Ganguly Predicts Tough Challenge for South Africa in India Test Series
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050 says the International Energy Agency
-
China files WTO complaint against India's PLI scheme for batteries and EVs, calling it against rules
Thought of the Day
"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."
Meaning: This quote explains that the most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time," is a profound commentary on persistence, often attributed to Thomas Edison. It asserts that true failure is not in making a mistake, but in voluntarily surrendering to frustration. When facing a monumental challenge, the temptation to quit is the most significant obstacle you must overcome. Success is not achieved through a single, perfect leap but through an accumulation of small, determined efforts. By committing to try "just one more time," you utilize the knowledge gained from the previous attempt and move beyond the critical point of self-doubt. Therefore, consistent perseverance, rather than extraordinary talent, is the most reliable path to achieving your goals.
