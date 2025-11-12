School Assembly News Headlines Today (13 November):Gaganyaan Mission, India- Bhutan Relations and Other News in English

School News Headlines 13 November, 2025 - Dive into today's School Assembly Headlines! Stay connected, informed, and aware with essential updates from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping up with current events is crucial. It helps us understand our country's progress, face its challenges, and recognize its place in the global context. This continuous awareness fuels curiosity, promotes active societal and civic engagement, and develops responsible citizenship. By interpreting events and forming independent views, news awareness sharpens critical thinking and allows us to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving world.

Punjab is the first state to implement the amended Bharat Net Scheme statewide, allowing for live monitoring of the border state from anywhere in the country.

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050 says the International Energy Agency

China files WTO complaint against India's PLI scheme for batteries and EVs, calling it against rules

Thought of the Day

"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."

Meaning: This quote explains that the most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time," is a profound commentary on persistence, often attributed to Thomas Edison. It asserts that true failure is not in making a mistake, but in voluntarily surrendering to frustration. When facing a monumental challenge, the temptation to quit is the most significant obstacle you must overcome. Success is not achieved through a single, perfect leap but through an accumulation of small, determined efforts. By committing to try "just one more time," you utilize the knowledge gained from the previous attempt and move beyond the critical point of self-doubt. Therefore, consistent perseverance, rather than extraordinary talent, is the most reliable path to achieving your goals.