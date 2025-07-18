Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News headlines Today 19th July, 2025: India Welcomes US Listing Of Resistance Front As Global Terrorist Outfit, MEA Says ‘Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism’ And Other Important News Updates

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 18, 2025, 18:54 IST
School Assembly News headlines Today 19th July, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • India welcomes US listing of The Resistance Front as a global terrorist outfit, MEA says ‘zero tolerance towards terrorism’

  • Nimisha Priya case: In touch with local authorities in Yemen to resolve issue, says External Affairs Ministry

  • PM Modi Bihar Visit: ‘Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA Sarkar,’ Says Prime Minister in Motihari rally

  • Parliament has the constitutional right to remove judges, says Law Minister amid impeachment buzz over Justice Varma

  • BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing the government of a witch-hunt against Robert Vadra

  • Chaitanya Baghel, ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son, sent to 5-day ED remand in liquor scam case

International News Headlines For School Assembly

  • EU imposes sanctions on Rosneft's India refinery, lowers oil price cap

  • Ukraine appoints new prime minister in major government reshuffle

  • Trump diagnosed with vein condition after photos of swollen ankles spark concern

  • Donald Trump calls for the release of Jeffrey Epstein's testimony

  • Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf slams Imran Khan's death cell jail confinement

Sports News Headlines

  • Jasprit Bumrah set to play in do-or-die Test, Arshdeep Singh gets cut on bowling hand during nets session

  • India Star Slammed By ICC For "Avoidable" Incidents In 1st Women's ODI vs England

  • Ons Jabeur announces break from tennis to rediscover the joy of living’

  • Report: Arsenal beat Liverpool to teenager Will Wright

  • Olivia Smith becomes the first £1 million woman footballer

  • Rishabh Pant should not play the Manchester Test as a specialist batter: Ravi Shastri cautions India team management

Thought Of The Day

"The shadow you cast today is not your true measure; it's merely a fleeting outline of where the light currently falls."

Meaning: This powerful thought suggests your present struggles or perceived flaws aren't who you truly are. Like a shadow, they're temporary and only show where light isn't currently reaching you. Your real self is far more than these fleeting outlines; it's the substance capable of moving into new light and revealing its full potential.

Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
