Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 21st July, 2025: Get National, International, Sports and Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly:  The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 21, 2025, 00:36 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  1. PM Modi Inaugurates India's First AI-Integrated Smart Highway in Gujarat
  2. CBSE Likely to Announce Class 10 & 12 Compartment Results This Week
  3. ISRO to Launch Aditya-L2 Solar Mission Satellite on July 25
  4. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra and Gujarat
  5. Indian Railways Introduces New Vande Bharat Route Between Delhi and Jaipur

International School Assembly News Headlines

  1. 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Russia’s Kamchatka Coast; Tsunami Alert Raised
  2. Hong Kong on High Alert as Typhoon Wipha Approaches, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled
  3. President Putin Seeks Peaceful Resolution to Ukraine Conflict, Says Kremlin
  4. International Moon Day 2025 Commemorated Globally on July 20 with Theme “One Moon, One Vision, One Future”

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  1. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of England Tour Due to Knee Ligament Tear
  2. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh Injured Ahead of 4th Test vs England; Anshul Kamboj Named as Replacement
  3. Koneru Humpy Becomes First Indian Woman to Reach FIDE Women’s World Cup Semifinals
  4. Champions League T20 to Return in September 2026 After ICC Approval

Thought of the Day

"The future depends on what you do today." – Mahatma Gandhi
Meaning: If you want to shape your tomorrow, start taking positive actions today. Every small step counts!

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News