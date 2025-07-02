School Assembly News Headlines Today 3rd July, 2025: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says ‘India committed to BRICS' And Other Important News Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to effectively portray yourself as the speaker for tomorrow's school assembly news headline? We've got you covered. This article will walk you through all the major news stories that you can discuss at your school assembly, mostly those related to sports, the national economy, and foreign affairs. In this way, you can write your script for the school assembly the day before. From national education reforms and school policy changes to environmental initiatives and awareness days, the news highlights provide insightful information that keeps young minds grounded in reality.
International School Assembly News Headlines
Oil prices rise as Iran suspends cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog
The Boeing 737 plane fell nearly 26,000 ft, ‘and stewardess cried and shouted to put on the oxygen mask.
‘Get them the hell out’: Donald Trump renews call to deport U.S.-born offenders
Indian-American woman accused of son's murder joins FBI's 10 most wanted list
Paramount to pay Trump $16m over 60 Minutes Kamla Harris interview
Thailand follows a Bollywood script, gets a one-day prime minister in Suriya
National School Assembly News Headlines
'Nuclear blackmail can't stop us from responding': India in its message to the US on Pakistan-sponsored terror
Suspense continues, Congress sends Surjewala to Karnataka, an attempt to defuse the power struggle
GST Relief For Middle Class Soon: Cheaper Toothpaste, Utensils, Clothes, Shoes
China vs Dalai Lama: Beijing says govt to approve successor; claims name to come from golden urn
Madras High Court orders judicial probe against police over custodial death of temple guard
PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says ‘India committed to BRICS’.
IMD predicts light to heavy showers across India in the coming week
Sports News Headlines
Mohammed Shami suffers legal setback as Calcutta High Court orders big monthly payment to wife Hasin Jahan
Zverev after Wimbledon upset: 'I've never felt this empty before'
Baffling: Sunil Gavaskar tears into Kuldeep Yadav snub in 2nd Test vs England
FIFA Club World Cup: Garcia's header the difference as Real Madrid edge Juventus to book quarter-final spot
Cricket | India tour of Bangladesh could be rescheduled, says BCB official
Steve Smith Edges Towards Return For 2nd Test vs West Indies, Unlikely To Field In Slips
Thought Of The Day
"The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."
This powerful quote, attributed to Socrates, speaks to the humility that is essential for genuine learning and growth. It suggests that true wisdom doesn't come from accumulating facts or believing you have all the answers.
