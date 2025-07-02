Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines Today 3rd July, 2025: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says ‘India committed to BRICS' And Other Important News Updates

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and involve the kids and students in the most recent global events. Every day, a number of important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 2, 2025, 17:56 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today 3rd July, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to effectively portray yourself as the speaker for tomorrow's school assembly news headline?  We've got you covered.  This article will walk you through all the major news stories that you can discuss at your school assembly, mostly those related to sports, the national economy, and foreign affairs.  In this way, you can write your script for the school assembly the day before. From national education reforms and school policy changes to environmental initiatives and awareness days, the news highlights provide insightful information that keeps young minds grounded in reality.

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Oil prices rise as Iran suspends cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog

  • The Boeing 737 plane fell nearly 26,000 ft, ‘and stewardess cried and shouted to put on the oxygen mask.

  • ‘Get them the hell out’: Donald Trump renews call to deport U.S.-born offenders

  • Indian-American woman accused of son's murder joins FBI's 10 most wanted list

  • Paramount to pay Trump $16m over 60 Minutes Kamla Harris interview

  • Thailand follows a Bollywood script, gets a one-day prime minister in Suriya

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • 'Nuclear blackmail can't stop us from responding': India in its message to the US on Pakistan-sponsored terror

  • Suspense continues, Congress sends Surjewala to Karnataka, an attempt to defuse the power struggle

  • GST Relief For Middle Class Soon: Cheaper Toothpaste, Utensils, Clothes, Shoes

  • China vs Dalai Lama: Beijing says govt to approve successor; claims name to come from golden urn

  • Madras High Court orders judicial probe against police over custodial death of temple guard

  • PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says ‘India committed to BRICS’.

  • IMD predicts light to heavy showers across India in the coming week

Sports News Headlines

  • Mohammed Shami suffers legal setback as Calcutta High Court orders big monthly payment to wife Hasin Jahan

  • Zverev after Wimbledon upset: 'I've never felt this empty before'

  • Baffling: Sunil Gavaskar tears into Kuldeep Yadav snub in 2nd Test vs England

  • FIFA Club World Cup: Garcia's header the difference as Real Madrid edge Juventus to book quarter-final spot

  • Cricket | India tour of Bangladesh could be rescheduled, says BCB official

  • Steve Smith Edges Towards Return For 2nd Test vs West Indies, Unlikely To Field In Slips

Thought Of The Day

"The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."

This powerful quote, attributed to Socrates, speaks to the humility that is essential for genuine learning and growth. It suggests that true wisdom doesn't come from accumulating facts or believing you have all the answers.

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
