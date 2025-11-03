Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
School Assembly Headlines Today (4 November): Women’s ODI World Cup, Afghanistan Earthquake and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 3, 2025, 17:07 IST

This article offers a concise overview of the leading news stories for November 4, 2025, perfect for school assemblies. It encompasses major developments across national, international, sports, business, and science & technology sectors, concluding with an uplifting "Thought of the Day." For in-depth details on each topic, readers can refer to the complete article.

School Assembly Headlines Today: Stay informed with our comprehensive news coverage, including the latest National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology updates. Understanding current events is crucial for grasping our nation's progress and challenges, fostering general awareness, promoting responsible citizenship, honing critical thinking, and broadening our perspective in a rapidly evolving world. Let's dive into today's news and stay aware, informed, and connected.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India becomes the world’s second-largest honey exporter, crossing 1 lakh tonnes in annual exports.

  • PM Inaugurates New Expressway "Bharat Samriddhi Expressway, which aims to connect Gujarat to West Bengal

  • Supreme Court to lay down norms on feeding of stray dogs in government premises

  • I'm the luckiest man alive, but also suffering, says Air India crash sole survivor

  • SC declines plea to regulate online content

  • India to play key role at G20 Summit in Johannesburg, focusing on inclusive global growth.

  • Kerala sets new record in literacy initiatives, nearing 100% digital literacy in schools.

  • CBSE introduces school-wise performance report cards, though data remains confidential.

  • Thunderstorms predicted across several states till November 7, IMD issues weather advisory.

  • HC dismisses plea against FSSAI's orders banning sale of beverages with 'ORS' branding

International News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Donald Trump says Pakistan, China testing nuclear weapons

  • Afghanistan Earthquake - 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Afghanistan

  • Typhoon Kalmaegi Prompts Mass Evacuations in the Philippines

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India Wins Women's ODI World Cup against South Africa by 52 runs

  • BCCI Announces Historic Reward for Women's World Cup Win of Rs. 51 crore

  • Rohit Sharma celebrates 10 years since becoming World No. 1 ODI batsman, marking a milestone in Indian cricket.

  • Badminton Sub-Junior Nationals begin in Ludhiana with over 500 participants from across India.

  • Indian men’s hockey team gears up for Champions Trophy 2025, beginning this week in Kuala Lumpur.

Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • China’s Premier to Open International Import Expo

  • Japan Invests $300 Million in Pakistan’s Reko Diq Mine

  • India’s GDP expected to grow at 7.3% in FY2025, says World Bank,

  • Reliance Industries partners with Tesla Energy to explore renewable battery storage systems in India.

Thought of the Day

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams and are willing to work for them."

Meaning: This quote is about taking ownership of your future. Every person in this assembly has unique talents and dreams—whether it's acing a tough subject, leading a club, or achieving a personal goal. But a dream is just a wish until you take action. Responsibility means showing up, doing the work even when it's hard, and not waiting for someone else to tell you what to do. Start today by taking one step of initiative toward your goals, no matter how small. Your effort is the key to turning your dreams into reality.

