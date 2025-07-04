Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines Today 5th July, 2025: Monsoon In Active Phase, Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Most Parts Of India For Almost The Entire Week

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and involve the kids and students in the most recent global events. Every day, a number of important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 4, 2025, 18:23 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today 5th July, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today 5th July, 2025

School Assembly News Headlines: Require a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Hamas officials meet to discuss proposed Gaza ceasefire deal

  • ‘Tariffs incoming’: Trump confirms letters to nations, talks border, Ukraine & 2026 fest plan

  • Russia launches hundreds of drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy call – Europe live

  • White House to host UFC fight, US President Donald Trump says

  • Weeks After Munir's Meeting With Trump, Pak Air Force Chief Visits US

National School Assembly News Headlines

  • AI 171 crash: Air India refutes allegations of forcing bereaved families to declare financial dependency

  • Monsoon in active phase, heavy rainfall to continue in most parts of India for almost the entire week: IMD

  • Nipah alert issued in 3 Kerala districts after two suspected cases

  • Amit Shah begins two-day visit to Maharashtra, welcomed in Pune by CM Fadnavis

  • Krishna Janmabhoomi row: Allahabad HC says Shahi Eidgah ‘not disputed’; plea dismissed

  • Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia becomes the first woman maritime fighter pilot

  • Rs 65-Lakh Land Rover Sold For Rs 8 Lakh Because Of Delhi Vehicle Policy

Sports News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Yuvraj Singh 'Pained' By 'Crime' Committed By Shubman Gill? Yograj Singh's Explosive Revelation

  • Mohammed Siraj leaves Joe Root devastated, gets Ben Stokes out for a golden duck, India pacer bites back after boos.

  • Magnus Carlsen says he’s ‘not feeling the flow’ after another loss to D Gukesh; netizens call him a ‘bad, bad loser’

  • Neeraj Chopra Classic: Double Olympic Medallist Hopes To Spark Javelin Revolution In India

  • IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live streaming: When & where to watch India women vs England women on TV & online; probable XIs

Thought Of The Day

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do."

Meaning: To produce truly outstanding results, you must genuinely enjoy and be passionate about the work you're doing. This passion fuels dedication, creativity, and resilience.

