Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today, 7 July 2025: Top National, International and Sports Updates

School Assembly:  The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the most recent global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 7, 2025, 09:29 IST

School Assembly News Headlines:  Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • U.S. hints at tariffs on India by August – U.S. President Trump warns of potential tariff increases if no trade deal is reached, impacting global trade dynamics

  • China dismisses Dalai Lama on reincarnation – Beijing reiterates state control over Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, impacting diplomatic ties 

  • UK resumes diplomatic ties with Syria – Britain restores relations after 13-year hiatus, signalling Middle East policy shift

  • Japan shaken by 1,000+ earthquakes – An intense swarm of quakes in a Japanese region sparks disaster preparedness concerns .

  • New EU tariffs threaten global trade – Proposed U.S. tariffs on European goods raise fears of a fresh trade war 

National News 

  • British technicians inspect F‑35 in Kerala – U.K. crew examines grounded F‑35 at Thiruvananthapuram airport

  • Government denies order to block Reuters X – India clarifies it hasn’t requested Reuters’ X account to be withheld

  • Court declares arms dealer fugitive – Delhi court orders arrest of UK-based Sanjay Bhandari in defence scam probe

  • Bihar EC eases voting rules – Election Commission relaxes documentation norms for Bihar polls, improving voter access

  • Muharram doesn’t halt markets today – No holiday declared—banks, stock exchanges and services run normally

Sports News

  • India’s first Test win at Edgbaston – Team India snaps 19-match losing run at Edgbaston; Shubman Gill starred

  • Australia win Test vs West Indies – Aussies seal 2–0 lead in series with 133‑run win

  • Arsenal sign Zubimendi for £60M – Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi joins Arsenal from Real Sociedad

  • Women in Chess & Skeet at world cups – Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli and more represent India at Women’s Chess World Cup; skeet shooters also competing

  • Wimbledon glitch troubles Pavlyuchenkova – Line‑calling error at Wimbledon sparks controversy

Thought for the Day

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Meaning: Difficulties help us grow and become stronger. Without challenges, we wouldn't truly value or enjoy success.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News