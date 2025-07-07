School Assembly News Headlines Today, 7 July 2025: Top National, International and Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
|
Check: Thought of the Day
International School Assembly News Headlines
-
U.S. hints at tariffs on India by August – U.S. President Trump warns of potential tariff increases if no trade deal is reached, impacting global trade dynamics
-
China dismisses Dalai Lama on reincarnation – Beijing reiterates state control over Dalai Lama’s reincarnation, impacting diplomatic ties
-
UK resumes diplomatic ties with Syria – Britain restores relations after 13-year hiatus, signalling Middle East policy shift
-
Japan shaken by 1,000+ earthquakes – An intense swarm of quakes in a Japanese region sparks disaster preparedness concerns .
-
New EU tariffs threaten global trade – Proposed U.S. tariffs on European goods raise fears of a fresh trade war
National News
-
British technicians inspect F‑35 in Kerala – U.K. crew examines grounded F‑35 at Thiruvananthapuram airport
-
Government denies order to block Reuters X – India clarifies it hasn’t requested Reuters’ X account to be withheld
-
Court declares arms dealer fugitive – Delhi court orders arrest of UK-based Sanjay Bhandari in defence scam probe
-
Bihar EC eases voting rules – Election Commission relaxes documentation norms for Bihar polls, improving voter access
-
Muharram doesn’t halt markets today – No holiday declared—banks, stock exchanges and services run normally
Sports News
-
India’s first Test win at Edgbaston – Team India snaps 19-match losing run at Edgbaston; Shubman Gill starred
-
Australia win Test vs West Indies – Aussies seal 2–0 lead in series with 133‑run win
-
Arsenal sign Zubimendi for £60M – Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi joins Arsenal from Real Sociedad
-
Women in Chess & Skeet at world cups – Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli and more represent India at Women’s Chess World Cup; skeet shooters also competing
-
Wimbledon glitch troubles Pavlyuchenkova – Line‑calling error at Wimbledon sparks controversy
Thought for the Day
“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Meaning: Difficulties help us grow and become stronger. Without challenges, we wouldn't truly value or enjoy success.
Other Related Links
|
English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples
|
50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation