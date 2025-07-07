School Assembly News Headlines Today, 7 July 2025: Top National, International and Sports Updates

New EU tariffs threaten global trade – Proposed U.S. tariffs on European goods raise fears of a fresh trade war

Japan shaken by 1,000+ earthquakes – An intense swarm of quakes in a Japanese region sparks disaster preparedness concerns .

U.S. hints at tariffs on India by August – U.S. President Trump warns of potential tariff increases if no trade deal is reached, impacting global trade dynamics

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Women in Chess & Skeet at world cups – Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli and more represent India at Women’s Chess World Cup; skeet shooters also competing

Australia win Test vs West Indies – Aussies seal 2–0 lead in series with 133‑run win

India’s first Test win at Edgbaston – Team India snaps 19-match losing run at Edgbaston; Shubman Gill starred

Muharram doesn’t halt markets today – No holiday declared—banks, stock exchanges and services run normally

Government denies order to block Reuters X – India clarifies it hasn’t requested Reuters’ X account to be withheld

Thought for the Day

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Meaning: Difficulties help us grow and become stronger. Without challenges, we wouldn't truly value or enjoy success.

Other Related Links