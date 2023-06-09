SECR Trade Apprenticeship Notification 2023: Know Application Process, Eligibility, Vacancy, and More

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Notification is out for various ITI trades. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023: South East Central Railway has released a notification for Apprenticeship in various ITI trades for a tenure of 1 year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 on the official website @secr.indianrailways.gov.in

As per the official SECR Trade Apprenticeship notification, the apprenticeship will be provided for 772 positions in 21 ITI trades which include trades like Fitter, Carpenter, Welder, COPA, Electrician, Stenographer (English)/ Secretarial Assistant, Stenographer (Hindi), etc. for the Nagpur Division. Along with this, there are 64 openings in 6 trades for the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 at Workshop Motibagh, Nagpur.

As per the SECR Trade Apprenticeship Notification 2023, the application process will be done online mode. Candidates are advised to carefully read the SECR Trade Apprenticeship notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 will be done for the candidates on the basis of marks scored in ITI program. The last date to apply for the SECR apprenticeship is July 7, 2023.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023: Overview

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 is available at the Nagpur Division for various vocational trades, and the apprenticeship is conducted under the aegis of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and Skill India Initiative. The SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates:

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Overview Authority Name South East Central Railway Trade Apprentice Name of Posts ITI Trade Apprentice Number of Vacancies 836 Apprenticeship Post (i) 772 posts in Nagpur (ii) 64 Posts in Workshop Motibagh, Nagpur Category Vocational Trades Notification Release June 6, 2023 Start Date To Apply June 9, 2023 Last Date to apply July 7, 2023 Selection Process Merit Based (10th and ITI ) SECR Official Website secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 PDF direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under SECR Trade Apprenticeship Notification 2023. Download the official notification of SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 link given below.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023: Steps to Apply

Candidates applying for the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 can do so by following the simple step given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage find the link that reads ‘Latest opening’. Click on it.

Step 3: On this page, candidates will have to register themselves by providing their registration number, Discipline, and personal credentials.

Step 4: Once the registration process is complete, the candidate can log in again, completing the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 application process

SECR Trade Apprenticeship Vacancy 2023 Details

SECR has released the Apprenticeship opportunity for two locations: Nagpur Division and Moti Nagar Workshop, Nagpur. Below we have provided the available trade wise vacancy for both the locations

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023: Nagpur division

The table below contains complete detail about vacancies in the Nagpur division:

South East Central Railway Trade Apprentice 2023 Nagpur Division SI. No. Trade Name Total 1 Fitter 91 2 Carpenter 40 3 Welder 22 4 COPA 117 5 Electrician 206 6 Stenographer (English)/ Secretarial Assistant 20 7 Stenographer (Hindi) 10 8 Plumber 22 9 Painter 42 10 Wireman 40 11 Electronic Mechanic 12 12 Diesel Mechanic 75 13 Upholsterer 2 14 Machinist 34 15 Turner 9 16 Dental Laboratory Technician 1 17 Hospital Waste Management Technician 1 18 Health Sanitary Inspector 1 19 Gas Cutter 4 20 Cable Jointer 20 21 Secretarial Practice 3

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023:

The table below contains complete detail about vacancy in the Workshop Motibagh, Nagpur division:

South East Central Railway Trade Apprentice 2023 Workshop Motibagh, Nagpur SI. No. Trade Name Total 1 Fitter 29 2 Carpenter 10 3 Welder 8 4 Painter 10 5 Turner 4 6 Secretarial Practice 3







SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 has been released by the SECR. Candidates need to ascertain certain minimum eligibility criteria to apply for the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023. Below we have provided the minimum eligibility criteria as prescribed in the official SECR notification.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship Age Limit (as prescribed in the official notification)

As per the official notification, candidates applying for the post must in between the age group 15-24 to apply for the SECR Apprenticeship 2023. However, the age limit relaxation is avail for candidates belonging to different categories is mentioned in the table below:

Category Eligible DOB Range Unreserved June 6, 1999 - June 6.2008 OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) June 6, 1996 - June 6, 2008 SC/ ST June 6, 1994 - June 6, 2008 PwBD June 6, 1989 - June 6, 2008

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Educational Qualification:

The required SECR Trade Apprenticeship educational qualification for candidates applying for the SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 is:

Must have passed class 10 or 12 with 50% mark

Should have a valid ITI certificate issued by National counseling for Vocational Training.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Selection Process

The SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 selection will be done on the basis of merit. The parameter for deciding the merit list will be marks scored in senior secondary and ITI course.

SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023 Salary

Candidates selected as SECR Trade Apprenticeship will receive a stipend on the basis of the Central Apprenticeship Council.






