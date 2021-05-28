SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 for Project Coordinator and District Account Officer Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Gujarat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Coordinator and District Account Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 June 2021

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Coordinator- 22 Posts

District Account Officer- 3 Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding B.Com/ BBA, M.Com/ MBA are eligible to apply.

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 16, 500 to 20, 000/- per month

Download SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 28 May to 8 June 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 13043 Teaching & Non Teaching Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Purpose Worker Posts, Download HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for Non Teaching Staff, Apply Online @nits.ac.in