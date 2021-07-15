Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @ssbrectt.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is hiring 115 Head Constable,(Ministerial) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Check details here

Created On: Jul 15, 2021 12:18 IST
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021
SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable,(Ministerial) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSB Recruitment 2021 on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

A total of 115 vacancies are available.Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India.

SSB will activate the online application link once the notification is released on the official website. Candidates are advised to to wait until SSB Head Constable Notification is released in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB Head Constable Vacancy Details

HC Ministerial - 115 Posts

  1. Gen-47
  2. SC-21
  3. ST-10
  4. OBC- 26
  5. EWS-11

SSB Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational and Technical Qualification:

  1. 12th passed from recognized university
  2. English Typing with minimum speed of 35 wpm on computer or Hindi Typing with minimum speed of 30 wpm

How to Apply for SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Online applications through online mode on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

SSB Head Constable Notification

SSB Website

FAQ

What is SSB Application Fee ?

Rs. 100/-

What is SSB Head Constable Qualification ?

10+2

When will SSB HC Application Start ?

It will start as soon as the notice is released on the official website.

How many vacancies are available for SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

115
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 5 =
Post

Comments