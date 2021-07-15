SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @ssbrectt.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable,(Ministerial) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSB Recruitment 2021 on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

A total of 115 vacancies are available.Selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India.

SSB will activate the online application link once the notification is released on the official website. Candidates are advised to to wait until SSB Head Constable Notification is released in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB Head Constable Vacancy Details

HC Ministerial - 115 Posts

Gen-47 SC-21 ST-10 OBC- 26 EWS-11

SSB Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational and Technical Qualification:

12th passed from recognized university English Typing with minimum speed of 35 wpm on computer or Hindi Typing with minimum speed of 30 wpm

How to Apply for SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Online applications through online mode on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

SSB Head Constable Notification

SSB Website