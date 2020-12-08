SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Registration Ends on 15th December @ssc.nic.in: 12th Pass can apply! Check Online Application Fee, Form, Photo & Signature Details to apply for LDC/JSA/DEO/SA/PA Posts

SSC CHSL 2020-2021 Registration Ends on 15th December @ssc.nic.in: SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2020-21 application process for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be conducted in online mode till 15th December 2020. For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment Important Dates:

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 6th November 2020 to 15th December 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 17th December 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 19th December 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 21st December 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 12th April to 27th April 2021 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Application Fee

Candidates have the choice of making fee payment through online or offline mode. Online Payment of examination fee can be done through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General Rs. 100 Female, SC, ST, PH, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by candidates up to 17th December 2020 (23:30 hours). However, candidates who wish to make a cash payment through the challan of SBI may make payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 21st December 2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 19th December 2020 (23:30 hours).

Offline mode of payment: To pay a fee in cash, the candidate should take the print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.

Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

How to Scan & Upload Photograph & Signature in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Online Application Form?

Candidates need to upload the scanned or digital image of their photograph and signature as per the standards officially shared by SSC in its official notification:

Image Size Photograph Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height) Signature Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height) Note: Applications with a blurred image of photograph & signature will be rejected

Aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 may note that the scanned colour passport size photograph uploaded in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB) in the online Application Form of the Examination:

should not be more than three months old from the date of the publication of the Notice of Examination, and,

that the date on which the photograph has been taken should be clearly printed on the photograph.

Candidates must remember that application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in the future. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a print copy of the receipt of the application fee for future reference whether the payment has been done in offline or online mode.