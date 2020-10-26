SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Expected Cut-Off Marks for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts along with Previous Cut-Off Marks

Study at Home
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Expected Cut-Off marks along with Previous Cut-Off Marks for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts.

Oct 26, 2020 12:37 IST
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam from 12th to 26th October 2020 and 17th to 19th March 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was conducted for 4893 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam (12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. As the exam was conducted in multi-shifts from to 12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam

Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 LDC/JSA/PA/SA Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

135 to 145 Marks

OBC

135 to 140 Marks

EWS

125 to 130 Marks

SC

115 to 120 Marks

ST

100 to 105 Marks

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 DEO in C&AG

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

165 to 170 Marks

OBC

160 to 165 Marks

EWS

160 to 165 Marks

SC

145 to 150 Marks

ST

130 to 140 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

  

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA, and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CHSL Tier-2: SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-2 will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time for scribes). The Paper would comprise of Essay writing (200-250 words) and Letter/ Application writing (approx. 150-200 words).
  • SSC CHSL Tier-3: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).
  • Document Verification and Final Selection: Document Verification is the last step in SSC CHSL 2019-20 Final Selection Procedure. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

