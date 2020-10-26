SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Expected Cut-Off Marks for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts along with Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam from 12th to 26th October 2020 and 17th to 19th March 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was conducted for 4893 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam (12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills) 25 50 60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. As the exam was conducted in multi-shifts from to 12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam

Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 LDC/JSA/PA/SA Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 135 to 145 Marks OBC 135 to 140 Marks EWS 125 to 130 Marks SC 115 to 120 Marks ST 100 to 105 Marks Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 DEO in C&AG Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 165 to 170 Marks OBC 160 to 165 Marks EWS 160 to 165 Marks SC 145 to 150 Marks ST 130 to 140 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) – – 178.45 – – – – 181.47 – DEO in C&AG 145.52 136.74 161.72 129.42 98.86 117.13 165.93 163.75 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 110.09 99.09 133.74 84.87 102.75 58.43 56.11 135.60 127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA, and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) # # 243.43 # # # # 252.06 # DEO in C&AG 181.48 185.15 212.09 # 184.41 148.04 152.55 223.60 215.89 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 143.93 133.80 167.07 123.54 139.36 93.50 97.82 190.33 161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks General 143.50 OBC 139.0 SC 122.50 ST 112.0 VH 95.50 OH 111.50 HH 73.50 EXS 83.00 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks General 127.50 OBC 120.00 SC 180.00 ST 99.00 VH 96.00 OH 97.50 HH 65.00 EXS 64.50 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks General 119 OBC 110 SC 99 ST 89.5 VH 83.5 OH 88 HH 55 EXS 45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off 2011 2012 2013 2014 Category LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC / DEO UR (General) 107.5 117.5 117 129 122.5 127 120.25 OBC 103 106.5 110 120 111 116.5 107.5 SC 86 96.25 97 109 100.25 104 94.75 ST 69.25 90 90 101 88.25 95 85.75 VH 60 70 89 92.5 88 93 82 OH 77.75 90 90 101 88 95 84 HH 60 70 58 70 73 71 53 EXS 88.75 75.5 77 92.5 82 75 53

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures: