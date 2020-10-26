SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Check SSC CHSL 2019-20 Expected Cut-Off Marks for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts along with Previous Cut-Off Marks

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 (CBE) 2019-20 Exam from 12th to 26th October 2020 and 17th to 19th March 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-2020 Exam.
SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was conducted for 4893 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam (12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020)
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
50
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam. As the exam was conducted in multi-shifts from to 12th to 26th October & 17th to 19th March 2020, the normalization method will take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.
Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam
Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2019-20 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 LDC/JSA/PA/SA Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
135 to 145 Marks
|
OBC
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
EWS
|
125 to 130 Marks
|
SC
|
115 to 120 Marks
|
ST
|
100 to 105 Marks
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 DEO in C&AG
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
OBC
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
EWS
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
SC
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
ST
|
130 to 140 Marks
SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks
The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
–
|
–
|
178.45
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
181.47
|
–
|
DEO in C&AG
|
145.52
|
136.74
|
161.72
|
129.42
|
98.86
|
117.13
|
165.93
|
163.75
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
110.09
|
99.09
|
133.74
|
84.87
|
102.75
|
58.43
|
56.11
|
135.60
|
127.25
SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA, and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
#
|
#
|
243.43
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
252.06
|
#
|
DEO in C&AG
|
181.48
|
185.15
|
212.09
|
#
|
184.41
|
148.04
|
152.55
|
223.60
|
215.89
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
143.93
|
133.80
|
167.07
|
123.54
|
139.36
|
93.50
|
97.82
|
190.33
|
161.31
#No vacancy available
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
143.50
|
OBC
|
139.0
|
SC
|
122.50
|
ST
|
112.0
|
VH
|
95.50
|
OH
|
111.50
|
HH
|
73.50
|
EXS
|
83.00
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
127.50
|
OBC
|
120.00
|
SC
|
180.00
|
ST
|
99.00
|
VH
|
96.00
|
OH
|
97.50
|
HH
|
65.00
|
EXS
|
64.50
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
119
|
OBC
|
110
|
SC
|
99
|
ST
|
89.5
|
VH
|
83.5
|
OH
|
88
|
HH
|
55
|
EXS
|
45.5
|
SSC CHSL Cut-off
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
Category
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC / DEO
|
UR (General)
|
107.5
|
117.5
|
117
|
129
|
122.5
|
127
|
120.25
|
OBC
|
103
|
106.5
|
110
|
120
|
111
|
116.5
|
107.5
|
SC
|
86
|
96.25
|
97
|
109
|
100.25
|
104
|
94.75
|
ST
|
69.25
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88.25
|
95
|
85.75
|
VH
|
60
|
70
|
89
|
92.5
|
88
|
93
|
82
|
OH
|
77.75
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88
|
95
|
84
|
HH
|
60
|
70
|
58
|
70
|
73
|
71
|
53
|
EXS
|
88.75
|
75.5
|
77
|
92.5
|
82
|
75
|
53
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
- SSC CHSL Tier-2: SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-2 will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time for scribes). The Paper would comprise of Essay writing (200-250 words) and Letter/ Application writing (approx. 150-200 words).
- SSC CHSL Tier-3: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).
- Document Verification and Final Selection: Document Verification is the last step in SSC CHSL 2019-20 Final Selection Procedure. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.