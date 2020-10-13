SSC CHSL 2020 Exam LIVE Updates (13th & 12th October): Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam Analysis (Difficulty Level & Good Attempts), Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam LIVE Updates (13th & 12th October): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has resumed SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam from 12th October 2020. The online exam was conducted earlier this year from 17th to 19th March 2020. Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, the exam got postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted from 12th to 26th October for leftover candidates.

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam LIVE Updates (12th & 13th October)

Candidates were asked to carry the nelow items at exam centers:

(a) Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

(b) Two copies of their latest coloured passport size photograph (3 cm x 3.5 cm).

(c) At least one valid photo bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL alongwith Photocopy. If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admit Card.

(e) Face mask mandatory

(f) Hand sanitizer (Small bottle) and transparent water bottle were also allowed.

(h) Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Note: "Candidates with fever, cough, etc. will be allowed to appear in the examination in a separate/ isolated/ sitting arrangement".

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020 Exam Analysis (12th & 13th October)

Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held online on 12th & 13th October (All Shifts):

SSC CHSL 2020 Memory Based Paper

13th October 2020 SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Who is IPL most valuable player of 2019:

Anser: Andre Russell

Who is Prime Minister of Russia?

Answer: Mikhail Mishustin

Who was the Indian National Congress President in 1929?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

104th Amendment of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The Central Government has notified Constitution (One Hundred And Fourth Amendment) Act which extends reservation for ten years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Who is the Writer of Burnt Sugar?

Answer: Avni Doshi

Highest waterfall in India

Answer: Kunchikal Falls

Question related to Salman Rushdie’s Book Question related to Mission Indradhanush 2.0 in UP Endangered crocodile sanctuary is situated in?

Answer: National Chambal Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh

Entering point Brahmaputra in India

Answer: The Yarlung Tsangpo enters the state of Arunachal Pradesh in India, where it is called Siang.

Khasi, Garo and Jaintia hills is located in:

Answer: Meghalaya

Dronacharya Award for Kabaddi 2019:

Answer: Rambir Singh Khokar

Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 in India

Answer: 7th December

Divij Sharan related to which sports:

Answer: Tennis

Lens for Myopia:

Answer: Concave

Chemical name of Vitamin D:

Answer: ergocalciferol-D2​, cholecalciferol-D3​

Father of Modern Physics:

Answer: Galileo Galilei

First Woman Speaker of Lok Sabha:

Answer: Meira Kumar

International Girls Day:

Answer: 11th October

CAG appointed by Whom:

Answer: President

Panipat 3rd war:

Answer: 1761

12th October 2020 SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Who was appointed the Indian Army Chief in January 2020?

Answer: General Bipin Rawat

Question Related to Sagar Mala Yojna Who is the author of “My Experiments with Truth”?

Answer: Mahatama Gandhi

Non-Corporation Movement was Launched in?

Answer: 1 August 1920

Quit India movement started in which year:

Answer: 8 August 1942

Main components of LPG:

Answer: LPG is composed hydrocarbons containing three or four carbon atoms. The normal components of LPG thus, are propane (C3H8) and butane (C4H10). Small concentrations of other hydrocarbons may also be present.

National Youth Day is celebrated on which Personality’s Birthday?

Answer: Swami Vivekananda

Best award for sports coaching:

Answer: Dronacharya Award

Which American President got Nobel Prize?

Answer: Barack Obama

Who is the Governor of Madhya Pradesh?

Answer: Anandiben Patel

SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off & Previous Cut-Off Marks

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) – – 178.45 – – – – 181.47 – DEO in C&AG 145.52 136.74 161.72 129.42 98.86 117.13 165.93 163.75 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 110.09 99.09 133.74 84.87 102.75 58.43 56.11 135.60 127.25

SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) # # 243.43 # # # # 252.06 # DEO in C&AG 181.48 185.15 212.09 # 184.41 148.04 152.55 223.60 215.89 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 143.93 133.80 167.07 123.54 139.36 93.50 97.82 190.33 161.31

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2018 Cut off Marks General 143.50 OBC 139.0 SC 122.50 ST 112.0 VH 95.50 OH 111.50 HH 73.50 EXS 83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks General 127.50 OBC 120.00 SC 180.00 ST 99.00 VH 96.00 OH 97.50 HH 65.00 EXS 64.50 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks General 119 OBC 110 SC 99 ST 89.5 VH 83.5 OH 88 HH 55 EXS 45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off 2011 2012 2013 2014 Category LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC / DEO UR (General) 107.5 117.5 117 129 122.5 127 120.25 OBC 103 106.5 110 120 111 116.5 107.5 SC 86 96.25 97 109 100.25 104 94.75 ST 69.25 90 90 101 88.25 95 85.75 VH 60 70 89 92.5 88 93 82 OH 77.75 90 90 101 88 95 84 HH 60 70 58 70 73 71 53 EXS 88.75 75.5 77 92.5 82 75 53

The Job Profile of an LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam - Timeline of Important Events

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th January 2020 Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 Last date for payment through Challan 16th January 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier 12th to 16th October 2020 19th to 21st October 2020 26th October 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 14th Feb 2021

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Highlights

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities on 12th October 2020. From 20th March 2020 onwards the exam was cancelled for the remaining candidates. Let’s look at the highlights of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam:

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format. Each question was of 2 marks. All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section. There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method. It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates were conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets. Candidates were allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination. Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through). Candidates were allowed to bring their own ball pens (having transparent outer cover). Any other type of pen, which is translucent, were not allowed.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the SSC CHSL Exam for getting a lucrative government job.