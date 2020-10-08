SSC CHSL 2020 Memory Based Paper (English): Check Memory Based Questions with Answers of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held from 17th to 19th March

SSC CHSL 2020 Memory Based Paper (English): SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was held earlier this year from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. From 20th March 2020 the exam got postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic and has been scheduled from 12th October to 26th October for the remaining candidates.

In this article, we have provided the English Language Section’s Memory Based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam on 17th, 18th & 19th March 2020. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam (English Language Questions): 17th to 19th March 2020

Synonym of ‘Adjusting’:

Answer: Adaptable, Accommodating

Synonym of ‘Quarrelsome’:

Answer: Argumentative

Synonym of Earthy

Answer: down-to-earth, folksy, funky, homey, simple

Synonym of Choosy

Answer: Fussy, Finicky

Antonym of Jovial

Answer: Miserable, Gloomy

Meaning of Idiom – Take one’s hat off

Answer: to give someone praise or credit

Spelling Test – Definition Spelling Test - Commemorate

Synonym of ‘Alluring’:

Answer: Tempting

Antonym of ‘Abbreviation’:

Answer: Expansion

Antonym of Trust

Answer: Doubt

Q12. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

to daydream to be very tall to feel giddy to be very lazy

Answer: to daydream

Q13. Identify the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment. If no substitution is required, select No substitution.

No other man in the city is as rich than he is.

as rich as he No substitution more richer than he so much rich as he

Answer: as rich as he

Q14. Select the most appropriate word for the group of words.

A remedy for all diseases

antibiotic panacea Antidote patent

Answer: panacea

Q15. In the sentence identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

The promoters of Med Hospitals has agreed to sell their business to Pal Hospitals.

to Pal Hospitals The promoters of to sell their business Med Hospitals has agreed

Answer: Med Hospitals has agreed

Q16. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

But after a while they all began to blur in our memories. When we arrived in Bangkok, we took a tour of the city's famous Buddhist temples. However there was one temple, the Temple of Golden Buddha, which left an indelible impression in our hearts and minds. We visited numerous temples that day. BACD DCBA ADBC BDAC

Answer: BDAC

Q17. Select the most appropriate word to fill in the blank.

She was ______ to have worked with some renowned scientists of the world.

fortunate favourable affluent charmed

Answer: fortunate

Q18. Select the correct indirect form of the given sentence.

Bhola said to his mother, "Why is this charcoal so black?"

Bhola asked his mother why that charcoal was so black. Bhola told his mother why that charcoal was so black. Bhola asked his mother why was that charcoal so black. Bhola asked his mother why this charcoal is so black.

Answer: Bhola asked his mother why that charcoal was so black.

Q19. Given below are four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options pick the one that gives their correct order.

There was an old apple tree in the centre of a village. The adults also sat in the shade and discussed important things. They remembered that they too had played around the tree when they were young. Children loved to play around the tree and pick delicious apples. ADBC

2. CBAD DCAB ACBD

Answer: ADBC

Q20. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select No improvement.

They dissuaded me of visiting the War Memorial but I really wanted to see it.

to visiting of visit from visiting No improvement

Answer: from visiting

Direction 21 to 25: Comprehension: In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each blank.

China is the largest producer of pork, but it (1) ______ a big problem at the moment. There is an epidemic (2) ______ is killing its pigs. The virus was first (3) ______ in August last year, but one million pigs have died by now. It is a (4) ______ virus and when a pig catches it, it dies. China thinks that one third of (5) ______ pigs are going to die by the end of this year.

Q21. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 1.

face Faced was facing is facing

Answer: is facing

Q22. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 2.

who what which whom

Answer: which

Q23. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 3.

discovered searched learned invented

Answer: discovered

Q24. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 4.

deadly violent bloody cruel

Answer: deadly

Q25. Select the most appropriate option for blank No. 5.

theirs his its hers

Answer: its

