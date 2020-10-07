SSC CHSL 2020 Memory Based Paper (General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs): Check Memory Based Questions with Answers of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019-20 Exam held from 17th to 19th March

SSC CHSL 2020 Memory Based Paper (General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs): SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam was held earlier this year from 17th to 19th March 2020 in online mode across different examination centres in India. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the exam got postponed and has been scheduled from 12th October to 26th October for remaining candidates.

In this article, we have provided the General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ GK Section’s Memory Based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019-20 Exam on 17th, 18th & 19th March 2020 . Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Day-1: 17th March 2020 SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Who is the Youngest Chess Grandmaster?

Answer: Sergey Karjakin

Where is Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb located in India?

Answer: Sasaram town of Bihar

What was the weight of Chandrayaan 2 in tones?

Answer: 3.8 tonnes

Ajanta and Ellora Caves are located in:

Answer: Aurangabad District of Maharashtra

Who is the Chairman of BCCI?

Answer: Sourav Ganguly

Who was the Architect of Chola Dynasty?

Answer: Sama Varma

Writer of the book ‘Writer of the book’:

Answer: Shashi Tharoor

How many UP Lok Sabha Constituencies are there?

Answer: 80

Hair-like organelles which extend from the surface of many animal cells:

Answer: Cilia and Flagella

Who was appointed as CEO of YES Bank?

Answer: Ravneet Gill

When is the International Ozone Layer Day?

Answer: 16 September 2020

UNICEF was established in:

Answer: 11 December 1946, New York, United States

What is the meaning of term ‘nibble’?

Answer: In computers and digital technology, a nibble (pronounced NIHB-uhl; sometimes spelled nybble) is four binary digits or half of an eight-bit byte. A nibble can be conveniently represented by one hexadecimal digit.

What is PMVVY of Pension Plan?

Answer: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is pension scheme and it can be taken from 4 May 2017 to 31 March 2020.

Name of Water Soluble Vitamins:

Answer: The water-soluble vitamins include ascorbic acid (vitamin C), thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxal, and pyridoxamine), folacin, vitamin B12, biotin, and pantothenic acid.

6th Schedule of Indian Constitution deals with:

Answer: Separate arrangements for the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Laterite soil consists of:

Answer: Laterite is a soil and rock type rich in iron and aluminium and is commonly considered to have formed in hot and wet tropical areas.

Which is the highest waterfall in India?

Answer: Jog Falls, Karnataka

Which is the Biggest River Island?

Answer: Majuli

Where is Rail Coach Factory in India located?

Answer: Kapurthala, Punjab

Jack Dorsey is the co-founder and CEO of:

Answer: Twitter

Mekhala chador handloom belongs to:

Answer: Assam

Which pipe take out urine from kidney?

Answer: Ureters

Day-2: 18th March 2020 SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Chief of Defence Staff

Answer: General Bipin Rawat

RBI Deputy Governor appointed in 2020:

Answer: Michael Debabrata Patra

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 were held in:

Answer: Guwahati, Assam, India

Photo Electric Ray was discovered by:

Answer: Heinrich Rudolf Hertz

Uranium is produced maximum by which country:

Answer: Kazakhstan

Garfield Trophy is related to which sport:

Answer: Cricket

India’s rank in 23rd Asian Athletic Championship games:

Answer: 4th

Financial Emergency comes under which Article of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 360

Who won Nobel Prize 2019 in Physics?

Answer: Jim Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz

MUDRA Scheme related to:

Answer: Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd. (MUDRA) is a new institution set up by Government of India to provide funding to the non-corporate, non-farm sector income generating activities of micro and small enterprises whose credit needs are below Rs. 10 Lakh.

1 GB is equal to how many MB?

Answer: 1024 MB

who was the Inventor of Dynamite?

Answer: Alfred Nobel

Scientific name of Black Buck:

Answer: Antilope cervicapra

Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020 given to:

Answer: Amitabh Bachchan

Who won the 2019 World Women Chess Championship (WWCC)?

Answer: Humpy Koneru

Who won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy 2019?

Answer: Ben Stokes

Kala Azar is caused by:

Answer: Protozoa

How many art forms are there in Kathakali?

Answer: 5

Hard Disc is which types of storage?

Answer: Secondary Storage

Who won the Durand Cup 2019?

Answer: Gokulam Kerala

Who was the Chairman of Drafting Committee of Indian Constitution?

Answer: BR Ambedkar

Day-3: 19th March 2020 SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam

Formula of Butene:

Answer: C4H8

Diameter of moon:

Answer: 3,474.2 km

How many Earthquake or Seismic Zones are there in India?

Answer: 4

First Election Commissioner of India:

Answer: Sukumar Sen

When was Battle of Buxar happened?

Answer: 22 October 1764

When was Battle of Plassey happened?

Answer: 23 June 1757

Who made the record for the single longest space mission by a woman?

Answer: Christina Koch

The boundary between the crust and mantle:

Answer: Mohorovicic discontinuity

​9. Who found Muslim League?

Answer: Khwaja Salimullah

Who takes charge in case of death of President in India?

Answer: Vice President

Srirangpattnam is located near which river?

Answer: Kaveri

2nd Five Year Plan was from:

Answer: 1956-1961

The Treaty of Allahabad was signed on:

Answer: 12 August 1765

​Indian Economy is which type of economy?

Answer: Mixed Economy

Who was President of India in 1976?

Answer: Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Largest Hockey Arena:

Answer: Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada