SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Expected Cutoff: The Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination today, November 09, 2022. The exam was conducted in three shifts and is going to conclude on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the examination have shared that the level of the questions asked was easy to moderate.

Also, the final selection of the candidates is subjected to them qualifying for the minimum SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI cut-off marks. However, the commission releases the same along with the final merit list. Hence, to help the candidates with the same, the experts have suggested the expected cut-off list for all the categories.

This expected cut-off marks list is drafted based on the exam's difficulty and level as shared by the candidates earlier. As per them, the expected SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI cut-off marks will be in the range of 100 to 110 marks.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI cut-off marks are notified for both female and male candidates. These cut-off marks are known to pick candidates who have the analytical ability to qualify for the examination. However, the commission releases the cut-off marks with the result list.

Hence, till then, the experts have suggested the expected cut-off marks for both categories. The candidates can calculate the marks secured and tally the same with the expected cut-off to know about their selection status.

Category Female Candidates Male Candidates General 100-110 marks 100 - 105 marks OBC 95 - 100 marks 90 - 100 marks EWS 90 - 100 marks 85 - 95 marks SC 75 - 85 marks 70 - 80 marks ST 70 - 80 marks 70 - 75 marks

Factors Affecting the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Cut-Off Marks

The final selection of the candidate in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI merit list is based on their qualifying for the minimum cut-off marks prescribed by the commission for the categories. However, citing the seriousness of them, the commission considers a lot of factors in mind. The following section talks about the major factors that make this possible.

Total Vacancies announced by SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI

Difficulty level of the questions asked in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam

Normalisation method prescribed by the commission

Phases in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination

Average attempts made by the candidates for the exam

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates who are preparing hard for the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination have qualified for the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the commission earlier. The commission has notified the minimum qualifying marks for the three categories i.e. unreserved, OBC, and SC/ST. Candidates can go through the table to know more about the same.

Categories SSC CPO Delhi Police SI Qualifying Marks SSC CPO Delhi Police SI Minimum Marks General 30% 60 marks OBC/EWS 25% 50 marks SC/ST 20% 40 marks

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Analysis

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination was conducted online mode. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today's exam was easy to moderate for all four subjects. Candidates going to write the examination in the upcoming shifts can go through the table below to know about the difficulty level and overall subject-wise good attempts.

