SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill out a total of 24369 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) Posts in various CAPF Departments. The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria
The online applications for SSC GD Constable recruitment will be active from 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 and the computer-based test is scheduled to be held in January 2023. Check out this blog to learn about the SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile.
SSC GD Constable Vacancies
The distribution of SSC GD Constable vacancies for all the categories of male & female candidates are shared below:
|
Part I
|
Force
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Grand Total
|
BSF
|
1405
|
917
|
1980
|
887
|
3733
|
8922
|
245
|
163
|
348
|
158
|
661
|
1575
|
10497
|
CISF
|
8
|
5
|
18
|
9
|
50
|
90
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
10
|
100
|
CRPF
|
1357
|
460
|
1975
|
878
|
3710
|
8380
|
84
|
49
|
118
|
52
|
228
|
531
|
8911
|
SSB
|
204
|
76
|
243
|
54
|
464
|
1041
|
61
|
6
|
69
|
0
|
107
|
243
|
1284
|
ITBP
|
188
|
159
|
277
|
110
|
637
|
1371
|
30
|
22
|
48
|
7
|
135
|
242
|
1613
|
AR
|
191
|
313
|
308
|
169
|
716
|
1697
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1697
|
SSF
|
24
|
0
|
14
|
8
|
32
|
78
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
15
|
103
|
Total
|
3377
|
1930
|
4815
|
2115
|
9342
|
21579
|
429
|
246
|
580
|
221
|
1150
|
2626
|
24205
|
Part II
|
Force
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Grand Total
|
NCB
|
25
|
11
|
38
|
23
|
67
|
164
|
164
|
Grand Total of Part-I and Part-II is 24369
Note:
- The vacancies are tentative. Any change in the vacancies will be intimated through the official commission’s website.
- 10% of vacancies are available for Ex-servicemen (ESM). If suitable ESM candidates are not present then the reserved vacancies will be filled by non-ESM aspirants of respective categories.
SSC GD Constable Job Profile
Check out the SSC GD Constable Job Profile for various posts shared below:
|
Post
|
SSC GD Constable Job Profile
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
|
Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
|
|
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
|
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|
|
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
|
SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances
As per the official notification, the pay scale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission will be Rs. 21700- 69100:
|
Post Name
|
Pay Scale
|
Pay Level
|
GD Constable
|
21700- 69100
|
Level 3
Check out the SSC GD Constable Salary Slip below:
|
Salary of GD Constable Salary under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1)
|
Earnings
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Deductions
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Basic
|
21700
|
CGHS
|
125
|
Transportation Allowance (City – A1)
|
1224
(1200 + 24)
|
CGEGIS
|
30
|
House Rent Allowance
(City – X)
|
2538
|
Pension Contribution
|
2214
|
Dearness Allowance
|
434
|
Total Earnings
|
25896
|
Total Deductions
|
2369
|
Net Earnings
|
23527
Apart from the Basic SSC GD Constable Salary, the selected candidates will receive several other perks and allowance as shared below:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Transportation Allowance
- Medical Facilities
- Pension Schemes
- Annual Paid Leaves
- Gratuity
|
SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Updates
|Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder
SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy
The candidates selected for Constable (GD) post will get the opportunity to participate in promotions after a certain period of time. However, the time frame varies as per the departments. The candidates will have to appear in departmental exams to get the promotions. While sometimes promotions are also given considering the experience and number of service years given by the candidate. Have look at the SSC GD Constable promotion hierarchy of SSC GD Constable Post:
- Inspector
- Sub Inspector
- Assistant Sub Inspector
- Head Constable
- Senior Constable
- GD Constable
We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to adhere to the best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming GD Constable exam.