SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: Check the SSC GD Constable Vacancies in CAPF departments like BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles & SSF including salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion policy.

SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill out a total of 24369 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) Posts in various CAPF Departments. The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. 

The online applications for SSC GD Constable recruitment will be active from 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 and the computer-based test is scheduled to be held in January 2023. Check out this blog to learn about the SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile.

SSC GD Constable Vacancies

The distribution of SSC GD Constable vacancies for all the categories of male & female candidates are shared below:

Part I

Force

Male

Female

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Grand Total

BSF

1405

917

1980

887

3733

8922

245

163

348

158

661

1575

10497

CISF

8

5

18

9

50

90

0

0

0

0

10

10

100

CRPF

1357

460

1975

878

3710

8380

84

49

118

52

228

531

8911

SSB

204

76

243

54

464 

1041

61

6

69

0

107

243

1284

ITBP

188

159

277

110

637

1371

30

22

48

7

135

242

1613

AR

191

313

308

169

716

1697

0

0

0

0

0

0

1697

SSF

24

0

14

8

32

78

8

0

5

2

10

15

103

Total

3377

1930

4815

2115

9342

21579

429

246

580

221

1150

2626

24205

Part II

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Grand Total

NCB

25

11

38

23

67

164

164

Grand Total of Part-I and Part-II is 24369

Note:

  • The vacancies are tentative. Any change in the vacancies will be intimated through the official commission’s website. 
  • 10% of vacancies are available for Ex-servicemen (ESM). If suitable ESM candidates are not present then the reserved vacancies will be filled by non-ESM aspirants of respective categories.

SSC GD Constable Job Profile

Check out the SSC GD Constable Job Profile for various posts shared below:

Post

SSC GD Constable Job Profile

Border Security Force (BSF)
  • Provide protection to the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.
  • Promotion of security and safeguarding the environment for the people living in the border areas.
  • Collection of trans-border intelligence.
  • Prevention of trans-border crimes, smuggling, and any other illegal activities.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
  • Provides security to various PSUs and other infrastructures.
  • Protection of the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.
  • Ensuring protection, security, and safety of Industrial undertaking/installations.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
  • Providing VIP security to election duties Guarding vital installations to the counter-Naxal operations
  • Maintaining internal security of every part of the country

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
  • Providing protection to the Indo – Nepal, and Indo – Bhutan borders.
  • Prevention of cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national crimes.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
  • Protection of the border between India & China.
  • Prevention of border violations and promoting a sense of security among the local people.
  • To verify illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.
  • Restoring and preserving order in any area in the disturbance event.
  • Maintain peace in the allocated areas.

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
  • Ensuring maintenance of internal discipline, vehicle entries, and their parking. 
  • Ensuring protection of Secretariat property

SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

As per the official notification, the pay scale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission will be Rs. 21700- 69100:

Post Name

Pay Scale

Pay Level

GD Constable

21700- 69100

Level 3

Check out the SSC GD Constable Salary Slip below:

Salary of GD Constable Salary under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1)

Earnings

Amount (Rs.)

Deductions

Amount (Rs.)

Basic

21700

CGHS

125

Transportation Allowance (City – A1)

1224

(1200 + 24)

CGEGIS

30

House Rent Allowance

(City – X)

2538

Pension Contribution

2214

Dearness Allowance

434

Total Earnings

25896

Total Deductions

2369

Net Earnings

23527

Apart from the Basic SSC GD Constable Salary, the selected candidates will receive several other perks and allowance as shared below:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Transportation Allowance
  • Medical Facilities
  • Pension Schemes
  • Annual Paid Leaves
  • Gratuity

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Updates

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

The candidates selected for Constable (GD) post will get the opportunity to participate in promotions after a certain period of time. However, the time frame varies as per the departments. The candidates will have to appear in departmental exams to get the promotions. While sometimes promotions are also given considering the experience and number of service years given by the candidate. Have look at the SSC GD Constable promotion hierarchy of SSC GD Constable Post:

  • Inspector
  • Sub Inspector
  • Assistant Sub Inspector
  • Head Constable
  • Senior Constable
  • GD Constable

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to adhere to the best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming GD Constable exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable 2022 Recruitment Exam?

Candidates must have passed matriculation or the 10th Class examination.

Q2. What is the SSC GD Constable 2022 selection process?

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Q3. How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2022 Recruitment?

A total of 24369 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA, SSF & NCB For Both Male And Female Candidates

Next