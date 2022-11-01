SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: Check the SSC GD Constable Vacancies in CAPF departments like BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles & SSF including salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion policy.

SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill out a total of 24369 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) Posts in various CAPF Departments. The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

The online applications for SSC GD Constable recruitment will be active from 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 and the computer-based test is scheduled to be held in January 2023. Check out this blog to learn about the SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile.

SSC GD Constable Vacancies

The distribution of SSC GD Constable vacancies for all the categories of male & female candidates are shared below:

Part I Force Male Female SC ST OBC EWS UR Total SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Grand Total BSF 1405 917 1980 887 3733 8922 245 163 348 158 661 1575 10497 CISF 8 5 18 9 50 90 0 0 0 0 10 10 100 CRPF 1357 460 1975 878 3710 8380 84 49 118 52 228 531 8911 SSB 204 76 243 54 464 1041 61 6 69 0 107 243 1284 ITBP 188 159 277 110 637 1371 30 22 48 7 135 242 1613 AR 191 313 308 169 716 1697 0 0 0 0 0 0 1697 SSF 24 0 14 8 32 78 8 0 5 2 10 15 103 Total 3377 1930 4815 2115 9342 21579 429 246 580 221 1150 2626 24205 Part II Force SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Grand Total NCB 25 11 38 23 67 164 164 Grand Total of Part-I and Part-II is 24369

Note:

The vacancies are tentative. Any change in the vacancies will be intimated through the official commission’s website.

10% of vacancies are available for Ex-servicemen (ESM). If suitable ESM candidates are not present then the reserved vacancies will be filled by non-ESM aspirants of respective categories.

SSC GD Constable Job Profile

Check out the SSC GD Constable Job Profile for various posts shared below:

Post SSC GD Constable Job Profile Border Security Force (BSF) Provide protection to the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

Promotion of security and safeguarding the environment for the people living in the border areas.

Collection of trans-border intelligence.

Prevention of trans-border crimes, smuggling, and any other illegal activities. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Provides security to various PSUs and other infrastructures.

Protection of the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

Ensuring protection, security, and safety of Industrial undertaking/installations. Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Providing VIP security to election duties Guarding vital installations to the counter-Naxal operations

Maintaining internal security of every part of the country Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Providing protection to the Indo – Nepal, and Indo – Bhutan borders.

Prevention of cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national crimes. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Protection of the border between India & China.

Prevention of border violations and promoting a sense of security among the local people.

To verify illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

Restoring and preserving order in any area in the disturbance event.

Maintain peace in the allocated areas. Secretariat Security Force (SSF) Ensuring maintenance of internal discipline, vehicle entries, and their parking.

Ensuring protection of Secretariat property

SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

As per the official notification, the pay scale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission will be Rs. 21700- 69100:

Post Name Pay Scale Pay Level GD Constable 21700- 69100 Level 3

Check out the SSC GD Constable Salary Slip below:

Salary of GD Constable Salary under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1) Earnings Amount (Rs.) Deductions Amount (Rs.) Basic 21700 CGHS 125 Transportation Allowance (City – A1) 1224 (1200 + 24) CGEGIS 30 House Rent Allowance (City – X) 2538 Pension Contribution 2214 Dearness Allowance 434 Total Earnings 25896 Total Deductions 2369 Net Earnings 23527

Apart from the Basic SSC GD Constable Salary, the selected candidates will receive several other perks and allowance as shared below:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transportation Allowance

Medical Facilities

Pension Schemes

Annual Paid Leaves

Gratuity

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

The candidates selected for Constable (GD) post will get the opportunity to participate in promotions after a certain period of time. However, the time frame varies as per the departments. The candidates will have to appear in departmental exams to get the promotions. While sometimes promotions are also given considering the experience and number of service years given by the candidate. Have look at the SSC GD Constable promotion hierarchy of SSC GD Constable Post:

Inspector

Sub Inspector

Assistant Sub Inspector

Head Constable

Senior Constable

GD Constable

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Vacancies & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates are advised to adhere to the best preparation strategy to ace the upcoming GD Constable exam.