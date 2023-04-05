SSC GD Result 2023 Anytime: Check Latest Updates Here

SSC GD Result Anytime: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the result of the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023 for a total of 30,41,284 candidates. Such candidates would be able to check SSC GD Constable Result from the official website. The commission has scheduled the SSC PET PST Exam from 15 April onwards. Hence, it is expected that the result will be announced anytime soon at ssc.nic.in.

The commission will prepare a list containing the roll number and other details of all shortlisted candidates. Those candidates whose roll number will be available in the list will be called to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET/PST will be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The result will be published in a PDF format on the official website. The candidates are required to visit the result section of the website to download the selection PDF.

Along with the result, the candidates will be able to check the region-wise and category-wise cut-off marks of the exam.

SSC GD Constable Marks will be uploaded after the declaration of the written exam results. SSC will also upload SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key with SSC GD Constable Score Card.

SSC GD Constable Exam was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023 across the country. Lakhs of candidates attended the exam. The selection is being done on the basis of a computer-based written examination followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), and the Medical Test for 50187 General Duty Constable posts in BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF and Rifleman in Assam Rifle.

Check SSC GD Result Date and Cut-Off Marks