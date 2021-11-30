SSC JE 1152 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Check Details of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Junior Engineer 2021 Recruitment in Govt Ministries & Departments

SSC JE 1152 Vacancies Announced @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission has announced 1152 Vacancies for SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Surveying & Contract) 2019-20 Recruitment. The selection process of SSC JE recruitment consists of Paper-1 & Paper-2. SSC JE can be a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization. SSC will conduct this exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Posts.

Under this Job profile, Junior Engineers get posted in various Government Organisations or Departments according to their subject line and requirement raised by each department respectively. For example, a Junior Engineer specialized in mechanics will get the posting in the Mechanical Department of the respective Central Government Organizations.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 1152 Vacancy Details

The details of 1152 vacancies for SSC JE 2019 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:

Final vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 S. No. Name of Organization Name of Post Total 1 Border Road Organization (Only Male candidates) Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) 80 2 Border Road Organization (Only Male candidates) Junior Engineer (Civil) 680 3 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 4 4 Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) 50 5 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 52 6 Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer(Civil) 273 7 M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) Junior Engineer (Electrical) 3 8 M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 5 9 National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) 5 Total 1152

The Category-wise Tentative vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 has been given below:

SSC JE Document Verification

Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 was declared on 1st March 2021. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 5,681 candidates (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 931) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II. The Job Post of Junior Engineer is one of the prestigious Central Government Jobs whose exam is being conducted by SSC at Pan India level every year. These posts are classified under Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted category of the Central Government. On the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the Commission, 2532 candidates are shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification Process.

