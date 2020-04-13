SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2019 Not Declared as per Schedule: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Cutoff of SSC JE Exam

SSC conducted JE Paper-2 2018 Exam on 29th December 2019. The result of the SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Descriptive Exam was scheduled to be released on 9th April 2020 as the calendar released by SSC. Till now the Commission has released no update related to the release of SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Descriptive Exam Result. COVID-19 Lockdown might be one of the reasons for the delay in releasing the results.

Get SSC JE 2020 Exam Updates

Meanwhile, candidates can check the Expected Cut-Off Marks of SSC JE 2018 Paper-2 and Previous Year Cut-off Marks of SSC JE 2017 Exam. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC JE Paper-2 2018-19 Exam:

Practice SSC JE 2020 Important Topics Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Exam was conducted in offline mode on 29th December 2019. It was a subjective paper where all the questions were supposed to be answered in a descriptive manner. SSC JE 2018 Paper-2 was 300 marks paper and 2 hours was allotted to the subjects. Difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

Subject Marks Time Part - A (Civil & Structural) 300 2 Hours Part - B (Electrical) 300 2 Hours Part - C (Mechanical) 300 2 Hours

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020: Job Profile, Salary Structure and Growth Prospects

SSC CGL Tier-1 2017-2018 Official Cut-Off Marks

In 2018, total 341 candidates finally qualified for appointment under SSC JE 2017 Recruitment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates was made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. Below is the break up of 341 vacancies:

SSC JE Posts (2017-18) Number of Vacancies Civil Engineering 256 Electrical Engineering 40 Mechanical Engineering 45 Total 341

Category-wise details of the 341 candidates qualified for appointment to the posts in different Departments is given below:

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Category-wise cut-off marks for the selection of candidates under final merit list are as follows:

Check SSC JE Paper-1 2019 Result Analysis

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult level for all the three subjects – Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers. The marks of the Paper-2 Descriptive Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE Paper-2 2018-19 Exam PART-A: CIVIL & STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 300 Marks) General 180 to 190 Marks OBC 170 to 180 Marks SC 160 to 170 Marks ST 150 to 160 Marks PART-B: ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING & PART-C: MECHANICAL ENGINEERING Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 300 Marks) General 190 to 200 Marks OBC 180 to 190 Marks SC 170 to 180 Marks ST 160 to 170 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 Paper-I: Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC JE 2020 can be a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization. SSC JE 2018-19 Final results along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in both Paper-1 & Paper-2.

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular category of the post. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC website as and when the results are announced.