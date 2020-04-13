SSC JE Paper-2 Result 2019 Not Declared as per Schedule: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Cutoff of SSC JE Exam

SSC conducted JE Paper-2 2018 Exam on 29th December 2019. The result of the SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Descriptive Exam was scheduled to be released on 9th April 2020 as the calendar released by SSC. Till now the Commission has released no update related to the release of SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Descriptive Exam Result. COVID-19 Lockdown might be one of the reasons for the delay in releasing the results.
Meanwhile, candidates can check the Expected Cut-Off Marks of SSC JE 2018 Paper-2 and Previous Year Cut-off Marks of SSC JE 2017 Exam. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC JE Paper-2 2018-19 Exam:
SSC JE Paper-2 2018-19 Exam (29th December 2019)
SSC JE Paper-2 2018 Exam was conducted in offline mode on 29th December 2019. It was a subjective paper where all the questions were supposed to be answered in a descriptive manner. SSC JE 2018 Paper-2 was 300 marks paper and 2 hours was allotted to the subjects. Difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Part - A (Civil & Structural)
|
300
|
2 Hours
|
Part - B (Electrical)
|
300
|
2 Hours
|
Part - C (Mechanical)
|
300
|
2 Hours
In 2018, total 341 candidates finally qualified for appointment under SSC JE 2017 Recruitment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates was made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. Below is the break up of 341 vacancies:
|
SSC JE Posts (2017-18)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Civil Engineering
|
256
|
Electrical Engineering
|
40
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
45
|
Total
|
341
Category-wise details of the 341 candidates qualified for appointment to the posts in different Departments is given below:
Category-wise cut-off marks for the selection of candidates under final merit list are as follows:
Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam
Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult level for all the three subjects – Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers. The marks of the Paper-2 Descriptive Exam will be considered in the final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE 2018-19 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC JE Paper-2 2018-19 Exam
|
PART-A: CIVIL & STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
General
|
180 to 190 Marks
|
OBC
|
170 to 180 Marks
|
SC
|
160 to 170 Marks
|
ST
|
150 to 160 Marks
|
PART-B: ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING & PART-C: MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
General
|
190 to 200 Marks
|
OBC
|
180 to 190 Marks
|
SC
|
170 to 180 Marks
|
ST
|
160 to 170 Marks
Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.
SSC JE 2020 can be a good opportunity for those candidates who are aspiring to get an engineering job in a Government Organization. SSC JE 2018-19 Final results along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in both Paper-1 & Paper-2.
Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of Final Result for the particular category of the post. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC website as and when the results are announced.