SSC MTS Final Result 2023 Out on ssc.nic.in Direct Download Link to Merit List PDF, Check Cut Off

SSC MTS Final Result 2022-2023 is released. Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the last stage of the recruitment process i.e. Document Verification. Find the direct link to download SSC MTS Result 2023 for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar posts here.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Final Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar exams can check their results from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. A total of 11,255 candidates have been shortlisted for MTS post and 195 for Havaldar post. To access their results, aspirants can click on the direct link mentioned in the article and enter their registration number and password.

SSC MTS Result 2022-2023 Out

SSC MTS exam was held in two phases from 02 to 19 May and 13 to 20 June 2023 at various centres across the country. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1558 vacancies will be filled. Out of which, 1198 positions are for MTS and 360 for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. Candidates who appeared for the written exam or physical efficiency test can check their results via the direct link mentioned below.

According to data provided by the commission, a total of 3,015 candidates cleared the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam. Out of these, 1,683 candidates participated in the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST), and approximately 1,586 candidates successfully cleared it.

How to Check SSC MTS Final Result 2022-2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Go to ‘Others’ tab and click on the link that reads, ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023: List of candidates in Roll No order provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification and subsequent Appointment for the post of Havaldar and MTS’

Step 4: SSC MTS Final Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Search for your roll number and name. If it’s mentioned on the list, you are qualified to appear for the Document Verification round.