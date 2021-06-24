SSC Selection Post 7 2019 DV Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Zonewise SSC Phase 7 DV Call Letter 2021 Here

SSC Selection Post 6 2019 DV Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Recruitment of Selection Post VII Under Various Intermediate, Graduate, PG Level Post Recruitment 2019. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the document verification round can now download their admit card through the official regional website of SSC.

The commission has uploaded the selection post advertisement number PHASE-VII/2019 for the selection post (Post CAT No. - CR11919 & CR12019). The SSC Selection Post 8 2019 DV 2021 is scheduled to be held from 6 July to 8 July 2021 at a various exam centre of the state. The link to the admit card can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

Official Website

Download Zone Wise SSC Selection Post 7 2019 DV Admit Card 2021

Region Website Link Admit Card Download Status North Region www.sscnr.net.in Western Region www.sscwr.net MP Sub-Region www.sscmpr.org Eastern Region www.sscer.org North Eastern Region www.sscner.org.in Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in KKR region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in North Western Sub-Region www.sscnwr.org Central Region www.ssc-cr.org Released

A total of 1351 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Multi Tasking Staff, General Operator, Laboratory Attendant, Senior Technical Assistant, Blacksmith, Staff Car Driver, Scientific Assistant(Gentex), Girl cadet instructor, Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Conservation Assistant, Senior Technical Assistant and other posts.

Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference. The admit card for the aforesaid exam for every region will be allotted in due course of time. The candidates will be able to download SSC Admit Card directly just by clicking on the provided link given in this article.