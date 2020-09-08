SCI Senior Personal Assistant Final Result 2019-20 along with Marks out @sci.gov.in, Check Supreme Court SPA Final Merit List Here

SCI Senior Personal Assistant Final Result 2019-20: Supreme Court of India has announced the final result of Senior Personal Assistant at its website. All those candidates who appeared in the SCI Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2019-20 can check the final merit list on the official website of SCI.i.e.sci.gov.in.

The Supreme Court of India has prepared the final merit list based on the written test and interview round. All qualified candidates are required to appear for document verification. The candidates can check SCI Senior Personal Assistant Exam 2019-20 Final Result along with the marks on the official website of SCI.i.e.sci.gov.in.

According to the SCI Final Result 2020, a total of 34 candidates have been shortlisted for provisional appointment as Senior Personal Assistant, subject to availability of vacancies,(after the appointment of 16 candidates mentioned in List-I) on the condition that they will have to qualify Typing Speed Test on Computer at a speed of 40 wpm (with less than 3 per cent mistakes of the total words typed) within one year from the date of their appointment, failing which, their provisional appointment may be liable to be discontinued and they may be appointed on regular basis and put on probation only after they qualify the Typing Speed Test on Computer.

Download SCI Final Result 2020 PDF

Download SCI Senior Personal Assistant Interview Marks Statement 2020

Download SCI Senior Personal Assistant Marks Statement 2020

Official Website

Candidates can directly check SCI Senior Personal Assistant Final Result along with the marks in the provided hyperlinks.

Latest Government Jobs:

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Online Application Window Activated @pnbindia.in, Direct Link Here

BEL Recruitment 2020: 145 Vacancies for Trainee Engineers & Project Engineers Across India, Apply Online @bel-india.in