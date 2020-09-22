TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 for 53 Cook Posts, Apply @bcmbcmw.tn.gov.in

TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020: Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, Tamilnadu has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hostel Cook. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 September & 1 October 2020.

A total of 53 vacancies have been released for Hostel Cook in Pudukkottai and Tirunelveli Districts. Out of which, 47 vacancies are reserved for Pudukkottai and 6 are for Tirunelveli. Candidates who are able to read & write Tamil and able to cook delicious vegetarian & non-vegetarian dishes are eligible for the aforesaid posts. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection, how to apply etc.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 September & 1 October 2020

TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Vacancies - 53 Posts

Pudukkottai - 47 Posts

Tirunelveli - 6 Posts

TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are able to read & write Tamil and able to cook delicious vegetarian & non-vegetarian dishes are eligible for the aforesaid posts.

TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 Tirunelveli Official Notification PDF Here

Download TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020 Pudukkottai Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website (Pudukkottai)

Tirunelveli Official Website

How to apply for TN DBCWO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 September/1 October 2020 by sending applications to the concerned authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more details.

