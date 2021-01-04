TN GDS Result 2020 Out @appost.in for 3162 Vacancies, Check Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Here

TN GDS Result 2020 Result: India Post has announced the result of Gramin Dak Sevak Exam for Tamil Nadu Circle on its website against the advertisement number Notification NO.STC/12-GDSONLINE/2020 DATED 01.09.2020. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of India Post.i.e.appost.in or indiapost.gov.in.

The Selection is basing on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. This recruitment drive was conducted to recruit 3162 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak Posts in Tamil Nadu Circle.

How and Where to Download Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.appost.in. On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Tamil Nadu (3162 Posts)”. The Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen. Take the print out of the results for future use.

Download Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result 2020

The online application process for TN GDS Recruitment 2020 was started from 01 September 2020 and ended on 30 September 2020. The candidates can now download Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

