TN TET Result 2022 (Released) @trb.tn.nic.in: Check Paper 1 Final Answer Key

TN TET Result 2022 has been announced by the Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu at trb.tn.nic.in. Check the Direct Download Link Below.

TN TET Result 2022 Download: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) uploaded the marks of all the participants and the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. TNTET 2022 was held from 14 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 in both sessions wherein around 1,53,233 candidates participated in this online exam. The candidates can access the TNTET Paper 1 Result from the website of the board. Also, they have the option to download TNTET Marks by login into the provided link.

TNTET Final Answer Key 2022

According to the official report, a total of 3696 online objections against 491 questions were submitted by 1125 candidates. The objections were taken for scrutiny by Experts. The objections were examined by 74 experts (deputed from various Government Educational Institutions) from 08 November to 17 November 2022. After thorough scrutiny, the final answer key was made. It is to be noted that a candidate who submitted the proof from standard Text Books alone is considered. Guides, correspondence course materials, and non-standard reference books are not be entertained by TRB.

The candidates can download TNTET Final Answer Key through the link below:

TNTET Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download TNTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of TNTET - trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the official website 'Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-I-2022 RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY'

Step 3: Scroll down the page and go to 'Click here for Result'

Step 4: Now, provide your 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 5: Click Dashboard

Step 6: Click here to download TNTET Score Card