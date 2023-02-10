TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Selection List Released, Download Result PDF & Check Other Details Here

TNSTC Graduate & Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Result has been released by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd. Candidates can download the selection list from the official website of TNSTC i.e., www.tnstc.in For more information on how to download the selection list, direct link to download the TNSTC Result and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The result has been announced for 346 Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice vacancies released by the TNSTC. The selection list is compiled based on the candidates' grades and community. The candidate's training location is determined by the marks earned, the preferences stated in the biodata, and the availability of vacancies in TNSTCs/SETCs.

If the first choice of training location is full, the candidates are assigned a second, third, fourth, or fifth choice based on the availability of vacancies in the respective TNSTCs / SETCs. Once a training location has been assigned, the candidate cannot claim the right to transfer to another TNSTC/SETC.

The candidates must refer to the official notification for detailed information about the TNSTC Result 2023

We have shared the process to download the final result released by TNSTC. Candidates can refer to the official notification released by the board for detailed information through the direct link provided below.

How to Download the TNSTC Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board of Apprentice Training (Southern Region) i.e., boat-srp.com

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option at the left side of the screen as “News and Events.”

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with an option “List of Candidates selected for Apprenticeship Training in TNSTC Regions: Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Salem, Madurai, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and SETC”

Step 4: Click on the result link and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by TNSTC is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.