TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducts the Constable Recruitment Exam to fill vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. For every candidate, understanding the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 is essential, as it determines eligibility for the next stage of selection. This article gives a detailed overview of the expected TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025, along with previous year cut-off trends and category-wise minimum qualifying marks. TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 The TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) after the completion of the written examination. Candidates must score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off marks to qualify for the next phase of the selection process.

Having a clear understanding of the previous year’s TNUSRB Constable cut-offs can help aspirants set realistic goals and plan their exam strategy effectively. TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview for the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Organization Name Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Post Name Police Constable Category Cut Off Selection Process Written Test Type of Questions Objective Type Questions Total Number of Questions 70 Questions Total Marks 70 Marks Time Duration 80 Minutes Official Website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in TNUSRB Constable Expected Cut Off 2025 The expected TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the minimum marks they need to qualify for the next stage based on previous trends and exam difficulty. Candidates can check expected cut off marks in the table below:

Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 70 Marks) General 68 – 72 BC 66 – 70 BCM 58 – 63 MBC 67 – 71 SC 65 – 69 SCA 60 – 65 ST 62 – 66 TNUSRB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off The TNUSRB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks give candidates a clear idea of the competition level and exam difficulty over the years. Analyzing past cut-offs helps aspirants understand category-wise trends, set realistic targets, and prepare strategically for the upcoming TNUSRB Constable Exam 2025. TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2022 The table below shows the category-wise TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2022 for TN Special Force, Fireman, and Jail Warden posts, helping candidates understand last year’s selection standards. Category TN Special Force Fireman Jail Warden General 69 78 76 BC 69 78 76 BCM 56 69 62 MBC 69 78 76 SC 69 78 76 SCA 64 73.5 72

TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2019 Check the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2019 for both men and women candidates across all categories, including separate marks for General, Sports, and Ex-Servicemen quotas. Category Men’s Cut Off Marks Women’s Cut Off Marks General Sports Ex-Servicemen General Sports Ex-Servicemen OC 48 31 28 38 28 40 BC 48 31 28 38 28 – BCM 38 28 30 28 32 – MBC 48 31 28 38 28 32 SC 47 31 29 38 28 – SCA 47 28 29 38 28 – ST 47 31 – 38 31 – How to Check TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates can easily check the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is released on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Follow the steps given below: