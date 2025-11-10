TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducts the Constable Recruitment Exam to fill vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. For every candidate, understanding the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 is essential, as it determines eligibility for the next stage of selection.
This article gives a detailed overview of the expected TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025, along with previous year cut-off trends and category-wise minimum qualifying marks.
TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025
The TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) after the completion of the written examination. Candidates must score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off marks to qualify for the next phase of the selection process.
Having a clear understanding of the previous year’s TNUSRB Constable cut-offs can help aspirants set realistic goals and plan their exam strategy effectively.
TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the overview for the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective Type Questions
|
Total Number of Questions
|
70 Questions
|
Total Marks
|
70 Marks
|
Time Duration
|
80 Minutes
|
Official Website
|
www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in
TNUSRB Constable Expected Cut Off 2025
The expected TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the minimum marks they need to qualify for the next stage based on previous trends and exam difficulty. Candidates can check expected cut off marks in the table below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Out of 70 Marks)
|
General
|
68 – 72
|
BC
|
66 – 70
|
BCM
|
58 – 63
|
MBC
|
67 – 71
|
SC
|
65 – 69
|
SCA
|
60 – 65
|
ST
|
62 – 66
TNUSRB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
The TNUSRB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off marks give candidates a clear idea of the competition level and exam difficulty over the years. Analyzing past cut-offs helps aspirants understand category-wise trends, set realistic targets, and prepare strategically for the upcoming TNUSRB Constable Exam 2025.
TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2022
The table below shows the category-wise TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2022 for TN Special Force, Fireman, and Jail Warden posts, helping candidates understand last year’s selection standards.
|
Category
|
TN Special Force
|
Fireman
|
Jail Warden
|
General
|
69
|
78
|
76
|
BC
|
69
|
78
|
76
|
BCM
|
56
|
69
|
62
|
MBC
|
69
|
78
|
76
|
SC
|
69
|
78
|
76
|
SCA
|
64
|
73.5
|
72
TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2019
Check the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2019 for both men and women candidates across all categories, including separate marks for General, Sports, and Ex-Servicemen quotas.
|
Category
|
Men’s Cut Off Marks
|
Women’s Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
Sports
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
General
|
Sports
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
OC
|
48
|
31
|
28
|
38
|
28
|
40
|
BC
|
48
|
31
|
28
|
38
|
28
|
–
|
BCM
|
38
|
28
|
30
|
28
|
32
|
–
|
MBC
|
48
|
31
|
28
|
38
|
28
|
32
|
SC
|
47
|
31
|
29
|
38
|
28
|
–
|
SCA
|
47
|
28
|
29
|
38
|
28
|
–
|
ST
|
47
|
31
|
–
|
38
|
31
|
–
How to Check TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily check the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is released on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official TNUSRB website: www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in
-
On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” or “Results” section.
-
Click on the link titled “TNUSRB Constable Cut Off Marks 2025.”
-
The category-wise cut-off marks PDF will appear on your screen.
-
Download or print the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting the TNUSRB Constable Cut Off Marks
The TNUSRB Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 depend on several important factors. Understanding these will help candidates analyze the cut-off trends effectively. These are:
-
Vacancy Count: When the number of vacancies is high, the cut-off tends to be lower. Conversely, limited vacancies increase competition, resulting in a higher cut-off.
-
Number of Candidates Appearing: If more candidates appear for the exam, the competition becomes tougher, which can raise the overall cut-off marks.
-
Exam Difficulty Level: The difficulty of the written exam significantly impacts the cut-off. An easier paper generally results in higher cut-off marks, while a tougher one leads to lower qualifying scores.
-
Candidate Category: Cut-off marks vary for different categories such as General, BC, MBC, SC, ST, and EWS in accordance with government reservation policies.
